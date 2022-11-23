OGSD state team v2.jpg

The Orono swim team has sent nine competitors to the state meet. (Submitted photo)

Last weekend at the Section 3A Championship Meet, the Orono Spartans qualified nine swimmers for the MSHSL Class A State Championship meet.

To get the momentum started for Orono in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay team of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10) cruised to a second place finish with a state-qualifying time of 1:50.86, out-touching third place Mound Westonka/Holy Family by just 0.01. The relay time was the fastest this year by the Spartans, and was below the state cut by nearly three seconds. That relay is currently seeded eighth in the state.

