Last weekend at the Section 3A Championship Meet, the Orono Spartans qualified nine swimmers for the MSHSL Class A State Championship meet.
To get the momentum started for Orono in the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay team of Kaelyn Knutson (12), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Mallory Knutson (10) cruised to a second place finish with a state-qualifying time of 1:50.86, out-touching third place Mound Westonka/Holy Family by just 0.01. The relay time was the fastest this year by the Spartans, and was below the state cut by nearly three seconds. That relay is currently seeded eighth in the state.
Up next in the 200 free, freshman Graycin Andreen finished in 1:55.96 to claim her second straight section championship in that event, easily qualifying for the state meet. Andreen finished ninth in that event at the 2021 state meet and is currently seeded fifth. Three other Orono swimmers finished in the top 16 at sections, with Lila James (11) in seventh, and freshmen Lola Schottler in 11th and Celia Howard in 14th. In the 200 IM, Ball finished fifth with a state-qualifying time of 2:14.38. Ball is currently seeded 18th in state. The other 200 IM swimmers were Addie Thalhuber (12) in sixth, Reilly Anderson (10) in 11th, and Ileana Berg (7) in 14th. Next, in the 50 free, M. Knutson punched her ticket to state, finishing fifth with a time of 24.92. She was joined on the podium by Elle Davis (10) in sixth and S. Thalhuber in seventh. M. Knutson is currently seeded 17th at state.
All four of the Orono divers qualified for finals by placing in the top 16 in the semi-finals. Delilah Tate (10) finished 11th, followed by Miley Lewin (9) in 13th, Eliza Hansen (10) in 15th and Kaleigh Francis (9) in 16th.
After diving, in the 100 fly, Andreen swam to a section championship and state-qualifying time of 57.45. M. Knutson took eighth, followed by Ella Johnson (11) in 12th and Sophie Berg (7) in 15th. Andreen is seeded third at state. In the 100 and 500 free, Orono did not have any state qualifiers, but did have four swimmers in the top 16 of each event. Leading the pack in the 100 free was Davis in seventh with James, Sofie Dyvik (9), and K. Knutson 9th through 11th. In the 500 free, seniors Ball and A. Thalhuber narrowly missed the state cut, placing third and fourth, with freshman teammate Lola Schottler right on their heels in fifth. Seventh-grader Ainsley Francis swam to a 14th place finish.
In the 200 free relay, the foursome of Davis, S. Thalhuber, M. Knutson, and Andreen touched the wall second, qualifying for state with more than one-and-a-half seconds to spare. That relay is currently seeded third at state. In the 100 back, sophomore Reilly Anderson swam a heart-stopping race, achieving the state cut by just 0.01 with her 1:01.14 finish. Joining her on the podium was K. Knutson in seventh. Katherine Springmeyer (9) finished in 16th. Anderson is seeded 17th at state. Orono had four finals swimmers in the 100 breast, with S. Thalhuber finishing eighth, followed by Johnson in 13th, Sutton Williams (8) in 14th and Howard in 15th. In the final event of the day, the 400 free relay squad of James, Davis, A. Thalhuber, and Andreen swam a state-qualifying time of 3:41.73 with their second place finish. That relay is seeded ninth at state.
The MSHSL Class A State Meet will be held at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center Nov 16-18. The Spartans are hoping for a strong showing and an improvement on their fourth place team finish in 2021.
