The Orono girls swim and dive team captured the Metro West Conference crown and finished second at the state True Team meet. (Submitted photo)

The Orono girls swim and dive team delivered two more suspenseful performances last week, culminating in finishes that allowed them to defend their titles as Metro West Conference Champions and Class A True Team state runners up.

On Tuesday night in Chanhassen, both teams kept fans on the edges of their seats until the very end of the final race. Going into the meet, the Spartans and the Storm were both undefeated in dual meet competition, and the conference rivals knew that it would take an undefeated record to end the season as conference champs.

