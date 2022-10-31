The Orono girls swim and dive team delivered two more suspenseful performances last week, culminating in finishes that allowed them to defend their titles as Metro West Conference Champions and Class A True Team state runners up.
On Tuesday night in Chanhassen, both teams kept fans on the edges of their seats until the very end of the final race. Going into the meet, the Spartans and the Storm were both undefeated in dual meet competition, and the conference rivals knew that it would take an undefeated record to end the season as conference champs.
Orono was still riding the high from their Section 3A True Team victory three days earlier, and the girls brought everything to the meet.
The Spartans had momentum right away, taking the top two spots in the 200 medley relay to take a 12-2 lead, but it was back and forth for the rest of the meet.
The 200 freestyle went to Chan, with Orono placing 2nd, 5th, and 6th, but the 200 IM was a strong comeback for the Spartans. Seniors Hailey Ball and Addie Thalhuber finished 1st and 2nd, followed by Mallory Knutson (10) in 3rd, widening Orono’s lead to 14 points. The 55 Freestyle was dominated by Chan, with Orono taking spots 3, 5, and 6 after being narrowly out-touched. After diving, with the Spartan diving trio of Miley Lewin (9), Eliza Hansen (10), and Kaleigh Francis (9) claiming third through fifth,, the Orono lead had shrunk to just two points, 40 to 38. Orono was once again victorious in the 100 fly, thanks to Graycin Andreen (9) touching first. Third and sixth place finishes by her teammates contributed to Orono expanding its lead to four points.
The Storm rebounded in the 100 free, taking the lead by two points. The 500 freestyle was a similar story, with the Storm out-scoring the Spartans by four points and increasing their lead. Orono’s depth was showcased in the 200 Ffee relay, with the A and B relay taking the 2nd and 3rd spots to get back on the board, but it still wasn’t enough. Orono’s backstroke crew of Reilly Anderson (10), Kaelyn Knutson (12), and Haley Holzschuh (11) gave the Spartans some renewed hope by placing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, but Chanhassen stayed in the lead, 81-75. With a six-point deficit and knowing that the Storm had stacked their final 400 free relay, coaches, swimmers, and fans alike knew that the last hope to stay in it was the 100 breastroke, where
Orono would need all three swimmers to touch the wall before anyone from Chan. Twins Addie and Skye Thalhuber (12) and Celia Howard (9) rose to the occasion, with the crowd erupting in cheers once everyone realized that Orono still had a chance to lock up a win and the conference championship.
It would all come down to the 400 freestyle relay. The Spartan swimmers knew they were no match for the elite Storm swimmers on the Chan A relay, but they knew they could count on their depth, experience, and pure grit to help them finish 2nd and 3rd, which would secure enough points for the victory. The entire crowd was on its feet, watching as Chan predictably finished first, followed by Orono in 2nd. The Chan B relay put up a good fight, but they were no match for the Orono B relay of Sofie Dyvik (9), Lola Schottler (9), Holzschuh, and K. Knutson who swam into the wall in third place, sealing the deal for their team.
As Head Coach Mark Seguin put it, “You can pick 10 to 12 different swims that if any one of them changes a tenth of a second, one way or another, it impacts the end result. We won’t probably see a meet like that in the next five to seven years. That was a throwback, two heavyweights title fight. That is a meet that would have been fitting to end in a tie. Both teams were lights out from start to finish.”
There was no time to rest for the Spartans as they traveled to the University of Minnesota on Saturday to compete in the Class A True Team State Meet. The Orono team knew it would be a battle for second place with the fellow Section 3A Delano Tigers, behind reigning state champion Visitation. The Spartans and Tigers put on an impressive display in the pool, trading points back and forth all day. Orono picked up points in the 200 medley relay, with the top three relays each moving up a number of spots. The 200 IM was also a bright spot for Orono, as all four swimmers, Ball, A. Thalhuber, Anderson, and Sophie Berg (7) placed as or better than expected. The momentum continued into the 50 freestyle, as sprinters M. Knutson, S. Thalhuber, Holzschuh, and K. Knutson all moved up at least two spots. Diving was dominated by Delano as Orono continues to build its young but eager crew of divers, who are showing a marked improvement since the start of the season. In the 100 fly, the Spartans held or improved versus seed, thanks to flyers Andreen, M. Knutson, Ella Johnson (11), and Ileana Berg (7). The exhaustion from the last week of high energy meets began to show as Orono struggled to maintain its intensity through the back half of the meet and let Delano pick up a lot of points, thanks to breakthrough swims by some of their younger swimmers. Orono rebounded in the last two individual events, 100 back and 100 breast, to regain some momentum. Ultimately,
just as it did in the prior two meets, it would come down to the 400 free relay, where Orono was able to lock up enough points to just barely squeak past Delano by just 6.5 points, with a final score of 1965.5.
The Spartans look ahead to the upcoming championship meet season which includes the Metro West Conference JV Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, Section 3A Championships on Nov. 10 and 12, and the MSHSL Class A State meet which will be held Nov. 16-18.
