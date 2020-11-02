Orono Womens Soccer was back on the field for a two-game week. The first conference opponent of the week was Hutchinson, who came into the game 2-4-1 for the season. Orono celebrated Senior Night prior to the beginning of the game and Parent Night at halftime. Festivities were streamlined due to Covid precautions, but each senior was recognized on the field ahead of the game for their contributions to Orono Soccer. Senior players recognized included; Kyler Burrows (Captain), Clara Cashin, Jillian Cook (Captain), Jacie Leibfried, Avery Rowan and Managers, Maddie Lewis, Maggie Kittridge and Elise Kosek. This group has done a great job of leading through adversity, showing flexibility and perseverance during their last high school season as it has been affected by Covid.
At the start of the game, the Spartans came out charging, completing passes to control the tempo quickly. Much of the first half was played in the midfield with Orono controlling the ball, but not breaking through the defense to get many high-quality shots. Kayla Kallenbach provided the needed spark in the second half for the Spartans finding the net quickly on back-to-back goals. Juniors Corrinne Field and Tyler Pleimann both were credited with assists.
Friday night brought the Spartans to Delano for a 5 p.m. game on a beautiful Fall evening. Delano entered the game at 3-5 for the season. The Spartans knew they’d face a well-coached team with their previous Assistant Coach, Pat Prindle, at the helm. Once again, OWS came out strong, putting pressure on the Delano defense right away. Most of the game was played in the Spartans offensive third, with shots flying from across all positions. Emma Wolf, the Delano goalkeeper, played a great game, stopping multiple strong Spartan attempts. The first half ended at 0-0 with Orono struggling to find the back of the net after 40-minutes of play.
Delano struck first in the second half when a high bouncing ball was played into the Orono box during one of their only trips into the Spartans defensive third. Keeper, Megan Kostial, made a good play on the ball for the save. Two players got caught up as Kostial secured the ball and the Referee made a controversial penalty kick call in favor of Delano. Delano tucked the penalty kick in the right corner and went up 1-0 over the frustrated Spartans. With five minutes left to play, Orono came back with high-intensity play putting significant pressure on Delano and was thwarted time and again by Delano’s solid goalkeeping. With less than two minutes left, Frankie Fragola broke loose down the left side and sent a perfectly timed cross to Nora Chouanard who was able to finally find the back of the net for the Spartans and force the 1-1 tie. Orono moves into their final two regular season games at 4-1-4. The young Spartan team is focused on finding the team chemistry and grit needed to record wins, not ties, as they look ahead to post-season Sectional play.
