Holy Family
The Orono Lady Spartans traveled to Victoria, Minn. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 to play Wright County Conference opponent, Holy Family Catholic. What was expected to be a competitive game, quickly turned into a one-sided affair as a result of poor defense and shooting by Orono.
The game began with the Spartans taking a 9-5 lead at the 14-minute mark. But a streak of missed 3-pointers and layups by the Spartans resulted in a 13-0 run by the Fire and a score of 18-9. The teams traded buckets for a few minutes. But another cold streak and unforced turnovers by Orono provided Holy Family with more opportunities to add to their lead. By halftime, the Spartans were down 41-21.
The Lady Spartans played the Fire evenly in the second half, but the damage had been done. On the night, Orono shot nearly 50 percent from two point range. But, they shot poorly from 3-point range going 6-26 (23 percent). The Fire shot 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. That was the difference in the game.
Orono was led in scoring by Kaila Youngs with 21. Julia Knudson added 15. Elle Johnson led the Spartans in rebounding with five. Lauren Knudson led the team with six assists.
Scoring: Youngs 21, J. Knudson 15, Kallenbach 12, Singleton 3, L. Knudson 2, Johnson 2, Gunderson 2, Kapsner 2
Rebounds: Johnson 5
Assists: L. Knudson 6
Hutchinson
The Orono Spartans welcomed the girls and boys high school teams from our conference foe, the Hutchinson Tigers on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The Lady Spartans began the back-to-back games with a 5:30 p.m. start on the main court.
The Tigers came into the game with an overall record of 13-5 (2-2 in WCE). Orono held a 10-9 record, 1-4 in conference play (WCE). The previous meeting in early January was an exciting match up and ended with Hutchinson winning the game 68-63.
Orono started out the game with two 3-point baskets by Julia Knudson and Kaila Youngs to take a quick 6-0 lead. Hutch didn’t miss for long and by the 12 minute mark, it was evident it was going to be a competitive game. Orono held a 12-9 lead. Hutch applied light full court pressure at the beginning of the game. By midway through the first half, Hutch was in a half court trap and applying full court man pressure.
Orono was able build a double digit lead at 21-11 with a 9-2 run over the next four minutes led by Kaila Youngs with seven points. But Hutchinson played to their strengths and went to their high low offense scoring the next six points. Orono came back strong on the offensive end with Julia Knudson adding five points to put the lead back to 9. The Spartans went into the halftime break with a 28-19 lead behind the scoring of Kaila Youngs with 12 and Julia Knudson with 10.
The second half began on an 8-3 run by Hutchinson behind the post play of Morgan Ellis, Brynn Beffert and aggressive play of their guards. A 3-point basket by Elle Johnson and another by Lauren Knudson at 14:33 kept the Spartan lead at seven. The Spartans were able to extend their lead to as many as 10 early in the second half but the Tigers continued to pound the ball inside and work hard on defense. Hutch got within two points around the 9:30 mark but baskets from Youngs, Kallenbach and the Knudsons pushed the lead out to 52-45 with five minutes to play.
Over the next two minutes, the Tigers got a huge 3-pointer from Michaela Stamer as well as a layup and block by Morgan Ellis to cut the lead to two at 52-50. But a pivotal 3-point basket from the wing by Amelia Singleton pushed Orono’s lead back to 55-50.
Brynn Beffert converted on a short layin and was fouled following an offensive rebound, converting one out of two free throws with 49.7 seconds to play. With Hutchinson trailing 55-53, they were forced to foul. Amelia Singleton was fouled and went two of two from the foul line. Hutchinson got the ball back with 18 seconds on the clock and Alyssa Stamer drove the lane, got fouled and converted both free throws. Orono tried to handle the aggressive press of the Tigers but turned the ball over with less than 15 seconds to go. A 3-point attempt by Alyssa Stamer bounced off the rim and in the ensuing scramble, Kaila Youngs and Elle Johnson were able to find Amelia Singleton streaking up the sideline for a fast break. She was fouled on the shot and made both foul shots for an Orono win 59-55.
Both teams showed grit and toughness throughout the game. Hutchinson was led by Brynn Beffert with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Ellis added 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks. In total, Hutchinson scored 38 of their 55 points in the paint.
It was an all around effort by the Orono girls team. Elle Johnson and Sophia Gunderson worked extremely hard all game against the 6’1” and 6’4” post players for Hutchinson combining for six points. Kaila Youngs led the Spartans in scoring with 15, adding four rebounds. Julia Knudson posted 13 points and six rebounds. Amelia Singleton scored 13 points, playing a major role in closing out the game scoring 11 second half points including four for four from the foul line in the final minute.
Scoring: Youngs 15, J. Knudson 13, Singleton 13, L. Knudson 8, Kallenbach 4, Johnson 3, Gunderson 3
Rebounds: J. Knudson 6
Steals: J. Knudson 2
Assists: Youngs 2, Johnson 2
Heritage Christian
The Orono girls team traveled to Heritage Christian Academy on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 for a non-conference game. Heritage came out strong behind the play of Kirstin Robbins, Jordyn Allen and Taylor Schuck. Orono came out slow and shot 26 percent on the night. Heritage Christian took an early lead, as the Orono shots would not fall, leading 47-20 by halftime. The game ended with a Heritage victory 81-43.
Kirstin Robbins led all scorers with 35. Jordyn Allen added 21 for Heritage Christian.
Scoring: J. Knudson 9, Youngs 6, Singleton 6, Kallenbach 6, Johnson 4, Valene 4, L. Knudson 2, Cuthbertson 2, Mckown 2, Gunderson 2
Rebounds: J. Knudson 6, Youngs 5
