The Orono boys swim and dive team had several impressive performances at the Section 2A meet in Richfield.
Prelims kicked of Thursday night, with the top 16 swimmers in each event advancing to the section final held on Saturday. The top three finishers in each event at finals, and those with state qualifying times, move on to compete at the MSHSL meet next weekend.
As a team, Orono placed second out of nine teams at the section meet, behind a dominant Breck-Blake team that is favored to win state.
Orono began the meet taking second in the 200 Medley Relay. The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and John Fort swam a 1:39.02 and will advance to the state meet in that event.
In the 200 Free, Royal placed fourth with a state qualifying time of 1:47.89. Eli Fish finished eighth (1:53.40), Riley Jeremiason took ninth (1:54.59) and Stewart Royal finished 14th (1:57.08.)
In the 200 Individual Medley, Starcznski took fifth with a state qualifying time of 2:02.06. Other scorers in the event included Adam Trongard (13th place, 2:14.60), Colin Ziegler (15th, 2:20.18), and Mitchell Volk (16th , 2:20.46). In the 50 Freestyle, Fort took second, with a 21.79, qualifying for state. Mound Westonka’s Bryce Helms placed eighth with a time of 23.45, Simon Vinton took ninth (23.80), and Peter Nicklow 11th (24.06).
Orono had two top finishers in the 100 fly. Walter Royal was team’s lone individual champion in the meet, advancing to state with an impressive win in a very close race. His time of 52.83 was just over a tenth of a second faster than the second place finisher from Breck-Blake. Owen Gagne also qualified for state in the event, with a time of 55.25, placing fifth.
In the 100 Freestyle, Fort again advanced to state with a qualifying time of 48.26. He placed fourth in the event. Helms placed 13th with a 51.99, Nicklow was 15th (53.43) and Vinton 16th (54.12).
Orono had two top-eight finishers in the 500 Freestyle, with Starcznski placing fourth and swimming a state qualifying time of 4:56.54, and Riley Jeremiason placing eighth with a 5:18.07. Stewart Royal finished 12th in the event with a 5:22.34.
In the 200 Free relay, the team of Fish, Fort, Vinton, and Gagne placed second and qualified for State with a 1:32.04. In the 100 Back, Fish again finished eighth with a time of :59.21. Rounding out the event for Orono were Trongard (13th, 1:03.25), Volk (14th, 1:03.53) and Jackson Gilster (15th, 1:03.94).
In the 100 breaststroke, Gagne again qualified for state with a third place finish and a time of 1:00.53. Ziegler was eighth with a 1:07.29, Eli Hamer 9th with a 1:09.77 and Nick Fogle 13th with a 1:11.30. Orono disqualified their 400 Free Relay in prelims on Thursday night so did not score any points in that event at finals.
The Mound-Westonka team of Eren Alemdar, Kaegan Baglien, Sean Dolder and Bryce Helms placed eighth in the event with a 3:55.65.
Orono also had a strong showing in 1 meter diving. Nick Fogle placed third with a score of 343.10 points, qualifying for state. Gideon Fish was fifth (311.35), Bjorn Jaenchen was eighth (226.60) and Sam Mulvahill 11th (204.05).
Other notable swims and time drops came during prelims from Orono swimmers Jack Thompson (50 Free 25.55; 100 Fly 1:06.79), and Liam Donahue (500 Free, 5:47.17), Hamer (100 Fly, 1:03.69), and Gilster (100 Free, 54.34). Mound-Westonka team members with strong swims at prelims included Alemdar (200 Free, 2:20.52; 500 Free 6:19.85), Baglien (50 Free, 25.08; 100 Free 55.81), Dolder (200 Free 2:12.81, 500 Free 5:52.02) and Wyatt Helms (100 Free 1:07.93, 100 Back, 1:18.11.)
All told, the Spartans had seven state qualifiers, and will have at least one competitor in 11 of the 13 events. The MSHSL Boys Swimming and Diving Class A State Meet takes place March 3-5 at the University of Minnesota.
