The Orono Spartans boys swim and dive team competed against several Class 2A schools at the Maroon and Gold Invite this weekend and came away with an impressive sixth place finish among 12 teams with a score of 335 points.
East Ridge, Rochester Century, Lakeville South, Hudson, and Stillwater finished in the top five with Stillwater edging Orono by just 4.5 points.
Orono started strong with a first-place finish in the first event, the 200 medley relay. The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Eli Fish made waves with a time of 1:40.05. Fish took seventh in the 200 freestyle among 38 competitors with a time of 1:50.82, and Starcznski took ninth in the 200 individual medley against 37 competitors with a 2:06.20. The fast and furious 50 free finished the first half of the meet, with Royal taking fifth (22.30) out of 39 swimmers.
The 1-meter diving results were impressive with eighth grader Gideon Fish taking first place with 385.10 points for 11 dives. Second place went to David Binsfeld (Sartell senior) with 369.35 points, and third to Jackson Rodriguez (Hudson senior) with 365.20 points. Spartan freshman Bjorn Jaenchen took ninth with a score of 253.70 points, and sophomore Sam Mulvahill 13th with 215.05 points.
The 100 butterfly started the second half of the invitational with Royal taking second place with a time of 52.40, and Gagne getting ninth (57.15). Starcznski followed up with a sixth-place finish in the 500 free (5:09.44) against 34 competitors. The team of E. Fish, Stewart Royal, Mitchell Volk, and Gagne took eighth in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.38, and the team of Colin Ziegler, Justin Barry, Riley Jeremiason, and Adam Trongard took 11th (1:39.73). The 100 backstroke was next with E. Fish finishing ninth (58.08), followed by Gagne finishing third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.68). Orono ended the invitational taking seventh place in the 400 refestyle relay with the team of W. Royal, Starcznski, S. Royal, and Jeremiason (3:29.58).
There were also several notable time improvements, starting with the 200 Freestyle, where Jeremiason dropped 3.12 seconds (2:01.10). In the 200 individual medley, Volk had a 4.47 second time drop, swimming it in 2:16.45, and Trongard dropped 2.37 seconds for a 2:21.55. Volk also dropped 1.5 seconds in the 100 freestyle for a best time of 54.60. Stewart Royal swam a very impressive 500 freestyle, dropping 9.31 seconds with a time of 5:29.43. Eli Hamer dropped 2.23 seconds in the 100 butterfly (1:02.89) and 1.50 seconds in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.55). Ziegler also swam a season best in the 100 breaststroke dropping 1.83 seconds for a 1:12.49.
The team has a busy week with a home meet against Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Jan. 12, and the True Team Section meet this weekend. Bloomington Kennedy will host the True Team diving portion on Friday, Jan. 13, and the swimming portion Saturday, Jan. 14.
