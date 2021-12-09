The Orono girls swim and dive team started off the championship part of their season with the team’s first ever Section 3A championship, scoring 407 points, placing them ahead of defending section champion Delano by eight points.
The Spartans started the meet by with the 200 Medley Relay team of Kaelyn Knutson, Skye Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, and Mallory Knutson placing fourth with a state qualifying time of 1:51.21. The 200 Free Relay of Caroline Close, Mallory Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Graycin Andreen also qualified for state with a third place finish and time of 1:40.23 and the 400 Free Relay of Lila James, Caroline Close, Addie Thalhuber, and Graycin Andreen placed fourth with a state qualifying time of 3:40.93.
Individually, Graycin Andreen was the teams only section champion with wins in the 200 Free (1:54.97) and 500 Free (5:11.02) qualifying her for the state meet in those events. The Spartans had several other’s that qualified for state by time. Addie Thalhuber in the 200 IM and 500 Free, Skye Thalhuber in the 100 breaststroke, and Sophia Capece and Makena Rasmussen in diving.
The team depth of Orono proved to be too much for the rest of the section with many individuals scoring points and placing in the top eight.
Lila James placed seventh in both the 200 Free and 100 Free, Hailey Ball seventh in the 200 IM and sixth in the 500 Free, Mallory Knutson eighth in the 200 IM, Caroline Close eighth in 50 Free and 100 Free, Skye Thalhuber seventh in the 50 Free, and Kaelyn Knutson and Haley Holzschuh tied for eighth in the 100 Back. It was a true team effort that brought the Section Championship to Orono.
The following week, the Spartans took their 10 state qualifiers and five alternates to the University of Minnesota for the MSHSL Class A State Championship.
The team scored 150 points and claimed fourth place behind champion Visitation, second place Hutchinson, and third place Delano.
The fourth place finish was the highest in school history, toping a fifth place finish in 2015.
The 200 Medley Relay of Kaelyn Knutson, Skye Thalhuber, Sydney Govrik, and Mallory Knutson received All-State honors by placing eighth as did the 200 Free Relay of Caroline Close, Mallory Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Graycin Andreen (7th) and the 400 Free Relay of Lila James, Caroline Close, Addie Thalhuber, and Graycin Andreen (5th).
Graycin Andreen placed ninth in the 200 Free and sixth in the 500 Free. Addie Thalhuber placed 11th in both the 200 IM and 500 Free, Skye Thalhuber placed eighth in the 100 Breaststroke and Makena Rasmussen and Sophia Capece placed third and fourth respectively in diving.
It was a fitting way to end a season that saw the team’s first conference championship since 2009, first True Team Section Championship, first True Team State appearance and second place finish, and first Section 3A Championship. Throughout the season the girls worked together and were very supportive of each other day in and day out. In a sport many consider an individual sport, they showed that by being a team, they can accomplish so much.
