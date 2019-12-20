The Spartan’s started their basketball season with a flurry of three games in the span of six days.
On Nov, 30 they hosted Buffalo for their home opener. Orono came out hot as senior co-captain, Nicholas Byrnes started the scoring with a quick three-pointer which he followed with another basket to give the Spartans a 5-0 lead. Buffalo answered with the next 10 points and continued to build the lead for a halftime score of 28-44.
Orono battled hard throughout the first half with scoring from Reece Clifford, Jake Farrell, Andy Mandell and Connor Chappell, and continued battling as the second half opened with Graham Beltrand scoring the first four point for Orono. Buffalo built a lead of 18 points, but, Orono continued putting defensive pressure on them and pushing hard and executing on offense. They had solid contributions from Clifford, Beltrand, Farrell and Chappell, who scored a team-high 18 points. They also had solid contribution from Sebastian Loder who contributed 11 points and hit the final basket of the game to end with a close 74-79 loss.
“I thought our guys showed a lot of heart coming back from 18 points down in the second half and we hope to build from this effort,” Coach Wohler commented.
On Dec. 3 Orono played the Minnetonka Skippers and were welcomed by a rowdy student section that made for an entertaining evening, to say the least. Once again, Orono jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead with scoring from Connor Chappell, Reece Clifford, Jake Farrell and a 3-point from Sebastian Loder. Minnetonka which boasts a couple of players with college basketball commitments, quickly came back and built a 12 point lead halfway through the first half and headed to the locker room with a score of, Orono 31 to Minnetonka’s 53. The second half was much the same, as Minnetonka’s top two scorers combined for 54 points in the game. Orono fought hard throughout the game and had 11 players contributing to scoring with Chappell and Farrell each scoring a team-high 14 points.
“Minnetonka came out blazing with 14 3-pointers in the first half,” stated Coach Wohler. “I’m looking forward to how we respond to Minneapolis Henry.” Final score, Orono 66 – Minnetonka 88.
Two nights later on Dec. 5, Orono traveled to Minneapolis Patrick Henry for their home-opener. Once again Orono came out strong and quickly built a 10-point lead with Jake Farrell and Sebastian Loder each hitting 3-pointers and Connor Chappell scoring in the post. Orono continued building the lead throughout the first half and went into the locker room at halftime with a 35-15 lead, from continued scoring from Farrell, Chappell and Loder with some solid inside baskets by Andy Mandel.
The second half started with a renewed sense of energy and defensive pressure from Patrick Henry that included a full-court press and a menacing defense. There was a sense of urgency from Orono with how to deal with this barrage of frenetic defense that took the boys out of their comfort zone and forced a number of errors and turnovers. Patrick Henry started clawing back into the game and with just over a minute left they tied the score at 54-54. Orono got the ball and Henry fouled Andy Mandel and he hit one of two free throws which gave Orono a 1-point lead with 2.3 seconds left. Henry called a timeout and Coach Wohler put the big-man, Mandel on the throw-in. He tipped the pass and scrambled to secure it, as time ran out. Orono 55 – Patrick Henry 54!! Coach Wohler commented, “We played a great first half and let the pressure defense get to us in the second half. I was proud of how the boys fought the adversity and found a way to win on the road.”
