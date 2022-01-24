The Orono Spartans and Princeton Tigers, two top 10 teams in Class 3A, were invited to participate in the Breakdown SLAM at Hamline University.
Legendary Hutton Fieldhouse, vintage 1937, became the host venue.
“Playing in a college gym was a great atmosphere,” Orono senior guard Cohen Kellogg said. “Also, being that Princeton is a very good team, it felt intense and fun.”
The Spartans bolted to a 7-0 lead with steals from Jake Farrell and Sebastian Loder and early buckets from Isaiah Hagen, Kyle Kallenbach and Grant Gunderson. Princeton, one of the top scoring teams in the state came roaring back with up-tempo buckets to take a 12-9 lead, later extending the advantage to 18-11. Kellogg notched a big hoop in the lane to stem the Princeton run.
The bench provided a big first half spark. Zach Close secured three big rebounds and Riley Nelson’s corner three helped keep the Spartans within striking distance.
“It all starts in practice,” Zach Close said. “The coaches do a good job keeping us conditioned while everyone goes 100 percent every play. So when we get in the game, everyone is ready to make plays.”
Princeton, participants in the last two State High School Basketball tournaments, maintained a 33-30 halftime lead.
In the second half, Hagen and Loder heated up from the outside and Farrell was everywhere, getting steals and rebounds to keep the Spartans close. Jack Kopesky provided a huge lift off the bench with steals and monster buckets. Still, the Spartans trailed by as much as 8. Three point field goals from Hagen, Farrell and Loder kept the Spartans in the game.
Down three with 1:10 left, Hagen sliced through the defense for a silky two. Princeton came out of a timeout with a designed play and beat the Orono pressure defense for an easy and-one opportunity.
Orono came up empty on the next possession, but a steal by Gunderson and corner three from Kallenbach, his third triple of the game, tied the game with just 19 seconds left on the game clock.
Princeton then went to the line with seven seconds remaining to shoot two shots. When the second free throw was missed, Jake Farrell ripped one of his 13 rebounds and snapped an outlet pass to Sebastian Loder who dribbled the length of the floor with the clock counting down.
One big final step and Loder reached up and away from the trailing defender to score at the rim as time expired. Big. Win. 76-74 Spartans.
“Once the second free throw went up and missed, I just took off,” Loder commented on the last play, “I felt like I was going so fast, no one would catch me, and Jake got me the ball right away. I had no doubt I was going to make this one and secure the win. A big win for us!”
Coach Wohler added, “Princeton is an outstanding team and to win a thriller at the buzzer is a memory maker.”
“The atmosphere was great, especially in the final minutes”, exclaimed Close. “I think the number of close games we have played has definitely prepared us for a game like that.”
Kellogg summed up the keys to bouncing back from a tough overtime loss early in the week, “Staying positive and working hard at practice, trusting our teammates to make plays and having each other’s backs to bounce back from the tough loss.”
And the Spartans did just that.
Prior to beating Princeton, the Orono Spartans played their first conference road game against St. Louis Park High School on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Orono lost in overtime 62-61.
Orono started strong on three-point field goals from junior Kyle Kallenbach, senior Sebastian Loder and senior Jake Farrell, along with a fast break bucket from sophomore Riley Nelson.
The Spartans leveraged the hot start to build an early 24-12 advantage. But things got more difficult from there.
St. Louis Park used an aggressive defense and sharp passing to mount a comeback and eventually lead by one at half time.
In the second half, the Spartans struggled to make shots and get defensive stops. The Orioles’ lead grew to eight points down the stretch. But the Spartans kept battling.
“This was a very physical game, and I liked how our guys fought back through adversity,” Wohler said. “We normally don’t miss 10 free throws and three lay-ups, so I know our guys will bounce back strong in our upcoming games.”
Farrell had a monster effort with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Loder also delivered a strong all-around performance, with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.
The combined 10 steals from Farrell and Loder and a big three-point field goal from Kallenbach late in regulation brought the Spartans all the way back.
It was a game where every loose ball and rebound had the potential to tip the outcome one way or another.
The fierce battle went into overtime and the Orioles scored on a short floater with six seconds left. On the last play of the game, Kallenbach drove the length of the floor, weaving through traffic, dropped a pass to Jake Farrell whose last second lay-up attempt was partially blocked at the rim. Game over. Orono took the 62-61 overtime loss.
Farrell commented on the tough contest, “To see my teammates and friends fight until the end of overtime, even in a loss, is what I love about basketball. We didn’t shoot the best, however, we made up for that with our intensity and effort.”
Kallenbach, who scored 10 points on the night to go along with three assists, reacted after the game, “It’s always tough to take a loss, but I think we can learn a lot from that game and it can definitely help us as a team to get better. The good news is we get a rematch with them later this season.”
In earlier games versus St. Louis Park, Orono’s B squad won 69-38 and the Junior Varsity notched a 62-53 victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.