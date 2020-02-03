In anticipation of last week’s snowstorm on Friday, the game between Orono and New Prague was moved to Thursday, Jan. 16.
The Spartans came out strong and opened-up and early 10-7 lead with three baskets by Connor Chappell and a 3-pointer by Sebastian Loder. New Prague continued to battle and there were five ties during the first half. They started to pull away from Orono by hitting a few shots from beyond the arc and went into the locker room leading 33-26.
The second half saw New Prague build on their lead and by mid-way through, they were leading by 13. Orono dug-in and finally saw some long-range shots drop through, as they clawed their way back and took the lead on one of Sebastian Loder’s five three-point shots on the night and a score of 55-53 late in the second half. Continued defensive pressure and hot shooting from Loder, Chappell, Jake Farrell and AJ Anhorn yielded a great comeback win, as the Spartans won 70-63.
“I was really proud of the way the guys battled to come back from 13 down in the second half. Our press gave them some trouble and then we hit some shots more consistently as well,” Coach Wohler commented.
