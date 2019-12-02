The MWHS/W-M/SW Christian Girls Hockey teams took their annual overnight road trip over the weekend of Nov. 15. They traveled to Kasson to take on Dodge County Friday night. Dodge County is a Class AA program that consists of girls from seven school districts in the area just west of Rochester. The home team would take an early goal into the first intermission while also leading 7 to 6 in shots on the goal. The coaches emphasized to keep up our game and increase the number of shots on goal during the rest of the game. That would eventually bear fruit.
In the second period Bella Peterson got the puck in the slot and buried a wrist shot. The goal was a little extra special for Bella since it was also her 16th birthday. Later in the period Alexa Niccum scored her first Varsity goal on a great stretch pass by Emily Wendorf. Unfortunately, the White Hawks would give up a shorthanded goal, and the momentum they had vanished for a few minutes.
There were no goals in the third period despite the White Hawks continuing to apply pressure. This would continue all the way through overtime until the final half minute when Kailey Niccum saw Sydney Leonard streaking towards the Wildcat zone. She hit Leonard with the pass and then Leonard put on a great move on the goalie and the game was over. For the game, the White Hawks outshot the home team 41-16. Callie Nelson got the win in goal.
the White Hawks traveled to Northfield after breakfast Nov. 16 to take on the Raiders. It was a game the visitors wish they could play over. The home team scored four first period goals to take a 4-0 lead at the first intermission. Despite outshooting their opponent 37-21, the White Hawks couldn’t make up the deficit. Grace Peterson scored a shorthanded goal on a rebound of a Sydney Leonard shot to make the score 5-1 in the second period. Peterson later assisted on Kailey Niccum’s goal later in the period. The score after two periods was 6-2. EIghteen seconds into the third period Gretta Pioske scored a power play goal with assists going to Peterson and Brooke Pioske. Despite an onslaught of shots on goal the White Hawks would score no more.
The White Hawks are now 3-1 on the season.
