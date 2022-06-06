The Orono Spartans men’s tennis team finished third in the 2021 State Tournament and did not graduate any of its starting players.
The challenge the group faced in 2022 is that the team was moved into Section 5AA this season and last year’s State Tournament runner-up Wayzata is part of Section 5AA.
The two teams faced each other for the Section 5AA championship match on May 24 at Wayzata High School. The Spartans only loss of the season came at the hands of the Trojans on May 4 at Orono High School by a score of 5-2.
Wayzata entered the final with a record of 19–0 and had not lost on its home courts in three years. The Spartans had been working hard all season and were going to have to do something special to reach their fourth consecutive state tournament.
The Spartans started faster than in their first match with the Trojans getting on the board early with a convincing 7–6, 6–1 win at No. 1 doubles by senior captain Preston Perrill and fellow senior Jack Tanner against Dhiren Akkina and Jack Bomier. That was quickly followed by a win at No. 3 doubles by junior Joe Kasner and his eighth-grade partner Anthony Perrill 6–2, 6–2 against Ram Subramanian and Tanay Panguluri.
The Spartans had a 2–0 lead which gave the rest of team an opportunity to feel the positive energy. This was a substantial change from the May 4 match where the Spartans were down 5–0 before picking up its two wins.
Wayzata struck next with a win at No. 1 singles by Collin Beduhn against Orono senior captain Matias Maule. Maule raised his level of play in the second set, but the Wayzata Division 1 commit and favorite to win the state singles title was just too strong earning a 6–2, 6–4 win.
Spartan sophomore Hugh Perrill then closed out his match at No. 3 singles beating Aaron Beduhn 6–3, 6–4. It was a strong, consistent performance by Perrill giving the Spartans a 3–1 lead against the Trojans.
The Spartans needed one more point to clinch the victory but had lost the first set in all three of the remaining matches. The team needed a comeback win to “seal the deal.”
Spartan senior No. 2 singles player Sam Skanse started the comeback winning his second set 6–4 against Division 1 commit, Jayho Hong. Hong had defeated Skanse 6–1, 6–2 on May 4. Then Skanse’s brother Owen won his second set 6–1 against Rishi Ranjith at No. 4 singles.
Finally, Spartans second doubles partners Aiden Ecker and Quinn Martini won their second set in a tiebreaker that went to 11–9. The Spartans were even at a set apiece in all three matches needing that decisive point.
Sam Skanse played a patient and positive set getting two breaks and clinched it 6–2 after saving break points and having a couple of match points.
His teammates scrambled to his side to celebrate the Section 5AA title and the biggest win in Sam’s high school career to date. He had been close all year to securing this kind of a win and the confidence that comes with it.
The score was 4–1, Orono and Owen Skanse retired in his No. 4 singles match due to cramps and Trojans Hagen and Ufheil defeated Ecker and Martini 6–4 in the third set to finish the score at 4–3.
Head coach Aaron Dvorak said, “They put in the work, had a good plan, and fought the whole way. I could not be prouder of a group of guys.”
The Spartans are currently 14–1 and should be one of the top two seeds at the state tournament on June 7 and 8 at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus.
DOUBLES QUALIFIERS
The Spartans qualified two doubles teams for the individual State Tournament at Baseline on June 9-10. Seniors Matias Maule and Sam Skanse won the 5AA doubles title without dropping a set defeating teammates Preston Perrill and Jack Tanner in the final. The top two places represent the section at state. Both teams have a great shot at a rematch for the state doubles title.
Spartan singles players Hugh Perrill and Owen Skanse also played well, with Perrill finishing fourth and Skanse winning a round. Perrill lost to section singles champion Collin Beduhn and Skanse fell to section singles runner-up Jayho Hong.
