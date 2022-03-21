The No, 1 seeded Orono Spartans hosted the No, 8 seed Bloomington Kennedy Eagles in the Section 6AAA quarterfinal on March 9.
This was the third game between the two Metro-West Conference teams and the second meeting in a week.
The Spartans, with support from a raucous home crowd, smothered the Eagles on defense from the very start. Steals from Isaiah Hagen, Kyle Kallenbach and Grant Gunderson led to multiple fast break buckets. Soon thereafter, two three-point field goals from Sebastian Loder and one from Jake Farrell broke the first half open in favor of the Spartans.
After the halftime break, it was more of the same as the bulk of the Spartan roster brought productive minutes to the playoff effort.
With 12 minutes remaining in the second half, the Spartans held a 29-point lead, and the starters headed to the bench for the balance of the game. Orono would win 69-50.
Hagen had another stellar performance with 16 points on 6 for 8 shooting and 6 for 6 from the line to go with four steals. Farrell scored 13 points, hauled down seven rebounds and notched five assists. Gunderson scored six points to go with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Loder scored 10 points and added three assists. Jack Kopesky scored eight points and had two steals. Kallenbach scored four to go with three rebounds and two assists. Cohen Kellogg and Zach Close added six and four points respectively to the very balanced Spartan attack.
The last eight minutes of the game gave the crowd a chance to see the future of Orono Basketball in action. In all, 19 Spartans gained some section playoff experience. The crowd went nuts when senior Blake Nelson and junior Ryan Nelson checked in at the same time. And each shot released from freshmen Brady Wooley and Nolan Groves, sophomores Zach Nyquist and Logan Chappell and the Nelsons was met with hopeful anticipation.
Coach Barry Wohler reflected on the quarterfinal win, “I thought the guys played outstanding defense tonight. It is always tough to play a team back-to-back.”
On Saturday, March 12, the Spartans hosted the No. 4 seed Hutchinson Tigers in the section semi-final.
This game pitted the balance and depth of Orono against the star power of Hutch senior Sam Rensch and massive post man Aaron Elliott. Rensch came into the game as a top 10 scorer in the state averaging 27 points per game.
At the onset, the Tigers extended a 1-3-1 zone and gave Orono an early test. Some sloppy play and lazy passes from the Spartans allowed Hutchinson to open an early 8-3 lead.
From that point, Orono blasted off with a series of big shots, steals and transition buckets. Hagen got a steal and fast break lay-up. Loder hit two threes and was fed on a pass from Gunderson for a fast-break basket at the rim. Kopesky and Kellogg joined the fray from deep and soon the Spartans were in control 27-11.
Rensch was held to just eight points in the first half, four of which came on two fast break layups. But Elliott proved to be a handful inside and led the Tiger scoring early on. Still, the Spartans continued to grind on defense and took a 44-28 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, Kallenbach went flying in for two spectacular finishes to go along with some deep threes to notch 13 second half points. Super active on both ends, he added three steals, three assists and two rebounds to an outstanding all-around performance. The Kallenbach outburst helped Orono build a 70-40 lead, and temporarily dampen the Tigers’ spirit. But Rensch and Elliott were not done and after a series of Spartan miscues and missed opportunities, the game margin closed to 11. Elliott finished with 30 points. Rensch used a 20 point second half to notch 28 points for the game. He also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Hagen brought his consistent stat-stuffing to the table with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Loder notched 19, shooting 4 for 7 from deep, and added five rebounds and a team-leading six assists. Kopesky shot 3-4 from beyond the arc to contribute nine points. Kellogg and Riley Nelson scored five and three respectively. Gunderson added five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.
Wohler commented after the game, “We did a great job moving the ball versus their zone and getting out in transition. Making 15 three-pointers as a team was huge today”.
The players reflected on their playoff run following the 83-71 victory.
Gunderson shared, “Through our first two rounds, we have played with great energy and executed our game plans well. We are clicking at the right time.”
Kallenbach added, “The section tournament has been great. We have had fantastic crowds through the first couple games”.
The team settled into the reality that they were advancing to the first section final for the Spartans since the 2017-2018 season. The team will meet No. 3 seed Mound Westonka on Thursday, March 17 at Chanhassen High School.
Mound defeated Benilde St. Margaret’s 56-49 in the other semi-final to reach the 6AAA Championship game.
The two teams played once during the regular season, a non-conference match up hosted by Mound on December 14. Orono won 76-64, though it was a very close, hard-fought game until some late Loder free throws produced the final 12 point margin.
The Spartans have built some big leads with an up-tempo style in the first two playoff games, scoring an average of 73 points, right on par with their season average.
“I think we have been playing some of our best basketball as of late,” said Kallenbach, “We can always improve on the little things like defense and rebounding.”
Hagen added, “I just want us to keep playing how we’re playing. We are playing as a team and we are playing for each other”.
The upcoming border rivalry was not lost on the team, “Facing Mound in the section final will be very exciting”, said Gunderson. “We have built up a serious rivalry over the years and there will certainly be a lot of bragging rights on the line.”
Hagen said, “It’s going to be very tough. Both teams are going to come with everything, so it should be a great battle.”
Kallenbach gave additional perspective, “It should be a really fun game! The gym should have a great atmosphere and I know everyone on the team can’t wait!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.