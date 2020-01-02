Week three of basketball had the Spartans on the road, as, they traveled to Chaska on Dec. 19 for their first game of the week. Chaska jumped out to an 11-0 lead by hitting three 3-pointers in the early minutes of the game, as Orono struggled with their shooting and ability to get the ball inside. Chaska continued pushing the ball, with solid shooting from behind the line and went into halftime leading by 19. They scored the first six points after the break and never looked back, as they outscored Orono 39-21 in the second half. Orono had some good offensive production from Graham Beltrand, Connor Chappell and Jake Farrell, who lead Orono scoring with 13 points. Final score was 43-80. Coach Wohler stated, “Chaska shot the ball well with 15/31 from 3-point range and they are a veteran team that plays very well together”.
On Saturday, Dec 21, Orono traveled to the Minnehaha Academy Invitational and played host to Christ Household of Faith (CHOP) at the 6P game. The first half started slowly for both teams, as there were four lead changes and three ties that had Orono heading to the locker room with a 1-point lead of 26-25. Orono had scoring from six different players in the first half with Graham Beltrand, Sebastian Loder and Jake Farrell each hitting a 3-pointers. The second half saw a hard-fought back and forth from both teams, as there was 19 lead changes and 11 ties throughout the game. With less than 30 seconds left, Orono found themselves down by three points. Coach Wohler called a timeout to setup one final play. The Spartans executed it perfectly as Jack Patterson found Sebastian Loder popping out, just beyond the arc, who smoothly hit the 3-pointer to tie the game at 54-54. Orono held on defense for the final seconds and the game headed to overtime. Orono scored the first six points of OT with baskets by Chappell and Beltrand. CHOP then resorted to fouling and Jake Farrell sealed the game by hitting all four free throws for a final score of 64-56. Coach Wohler exclaimed, “I was really proud of our guys for the great comeback and finding a way to win in OT. This was a great way to go into the Holiday Break!”
