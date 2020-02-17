On Jan. 23, the Spartans traveled across the county line to play one of their bigger rivals, the Delano Tigers. Orono started the scoring with a Sebastian Loder 3-point basket, but quickly found themselves in a 7-17 hole as Delano came out firing. The Spartans struggled hitting their shots and went into the locker room trailing 19-34. The second half saw much the same, as Orono had trouble with the Delano’s taller players and their inside scoring. The Spartans had contributions by seven players and only Loder and Graham Beltrand scored in double digits, as Orono shot 40 percent from the field to Delano’s 53 percent. Delano built on their lead and Orono lost by a score of 49-69.
“Delano played really well and their length gave us trouble offensively,” Coach Wohler lamented.
The following week consisted of three games with the first of them on Jan. 28, as the Spartans hosted Holy Family Catholic. Orono came out aggressive and quickly built a lead of 17-6 on evenly distributed baskets by, Graham Beltrand, Sebastian Loder, Jake Farrell, AJ Anhorn, Andy Mandel, Jack Patterson, Connor Chappell and Kyle Kallenbeck. The Spartans continued to dominate on both ends of the floor and went into halftime leading 50-21. The second half with back and forth scoring, but, Orono held their double-digit lead and finished the game winning by 31 points for a score of 87-56. All 17 Orono players got into the game and saw additional scoring from, Luke Delattre, Sander Weninger, Mason Torve, Mitch Clear and Jack Kopesky.
“I was really please with how we played and put the game away early with a 50-point first half. It was fun to watch,” Coach Wohler commented.
Three nights later, Orono hosted Hutchinson in their rematch from early January. As in their first game, it was a battle from the start, as there were 12 lead changes and six ties during the game. Connor Chappell scored the first seven points for Orono with additional scoring form Jake Farrell, Andy Mandel, Jack Patterson and Sebastian Loder, as Orono went into the locker room leading 29-25. The second continued the battle which saw Hutchinson take the lead a couple of times, but Orono answered back with two 3-point baskets by Sebastian Loder and one by Graham Beltrand, which then pushed the game into Overtime with the teams tied at 59 a piece. Overtime stated with a Jake Farrell 3-point basket and Orono put the game away by hitting eight free throws and a basket to secure the home win with a final score of 72-64.
“This was an old-fashioned barn burner. The guys fought through some adversity and hung together to pull this out in OT,” Coach Wohler effused.
They didn’t get to enjoy the Hutch win for long, as the next morning the played Hibbing in an away game at St. Michael-Albertville HS. Although the Spartans were the Home team, they quickly found themselves trailing 9-17 midway through the first half. Orono would get within four points but went into halftime trailing 21-34. The Spartans continued to have a hard time controlling the ball in the second half and ended the game losing 46-61. Coach Wohler, who had lost his voice from the Hutchinson game the previous night, whispered, “We were a little tired from the night before v. Hutch and they hit some big shots to end the half. We must continue working on our passing and decision-making in practice. We can’t beat a good team when we turn the ball over 18 times.”
