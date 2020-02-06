Two Spartan wrestlers made it to the finals at the 19-team East Ridge Ruckus Saturday. Senior Jacob Schmid wrestling at 145, began the day with a bye before taking on Monticello’s Alex Fearing. Schmid controlled the match from the start earning an 11-2 major decision. The senior then earned a hard fought semifinal win over Chrystian Greseth-Clenden of Blaine. In the finals, the difference in the match was a takedown as Schmid came up short against Waconia’s Gage Mueller 3-2 and placed 2nd.
The big man, Shea Albrecht (285) also had a strong showing into the finals round. Albrecht began the day with a quick first period fall over Jacob Godfrey of Blaine. His quarterfinal match was a bit tougher as he pulled out a 1-0 victory over Andover’s Vincent Johnson. Seeded fourth on the day, Shea faced top seed Andrew Fenton of Menominee in the semifinals and ground out an 8-4 decision. Albrecht came up short for the third time this year in the finals against Waconia’s Bennett Weber to place second.
Also placing in the varsity tournament was Noah Arneson at fourth place and David Wilfert in sixth. Arneson won his preliminary matches but was forced to injury default in the semifinal round automatically dropping him to fourth place on the day.
In junior varsity action, multiple wrestlers placed led by Caio Stephens in first followed by Ethan Koch in second. Jack Eugster, Dominick Kariniemi, Ivan Fernandez, and Griffin Reiner all placed third while Milan Kariniemi, Frankie Stevenson, and Brady McPherson finished the day in fourth place. Rounding out the placers were Devin Pearce in fifth and Victor Mshihiri in sixth place.
“Saturday was fun to see all the boys back on the mat and competing. The boys are doing a great job improving every day. We have three weeks to get ready for Team Sections and the boys are really taking it to heart to find a way to improve each day,” head coach Joe McPherson remarked on Sunday after the tournament.
