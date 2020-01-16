Orono traveled to Wright County Saturday to compete in the 10-team Buffalo Invitational. Heavyweight Shea Albrecht’s return to the mat after an early season injury was a good omen for the Spartans as he was crowned champion. The junior earned three falls enroute to the 285 pound title. In his first match, Albrecht pinned Dalton Hall of Zumbrota-Mazeppa (ZUMA) in the second period. Jackson Vierstraete of Marshall fell to the big man at the 5:44 mark in the semifinal round and Albrecht finished off Austin Schlangen of Eden Valley- Watkins (EVW) midway through the 3rd period to win the weight class. Albrecht is currently state ranked #7 class AA by the Guillotine Wrestling website.
Senior Jacob Schmid (152) began the day as the number two tournament seed. He earned a 11-1 major decision over ZUMA’s Kyle Cloutier in the first round and tech falled Jonah Hylton of Centennial in the semifinal round 16-0. Schmid dropped a high scoring finals match to Medford’s Willie VonRuden 15-10 to place second. VonRuden is currently the top ranked wrestler in the state at 152 A.
Other varsity grapplers placing were junior David Wilfert (195) – third, junior Blake Ament (120) – fourth, senior John McCuskey (170) and junior Johnny Harstad (182) – fifth, and sophomore Eli McKown (132) – sixth.
In junior varsity action, eighth grader Mason Pankonin led the way with a first place finish. Other wrestlers placing included Hugo Holmes, Brady McPherson and Ivan Fernandez – fourth, Matt Jandl, Max Hultmann, & Finn Soderstrom -fifth, and Frankie Stevenson and Devin Pearce -sixth.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the tournament with 186.0 team points followed by Marshall (151.5) and Willmar (142.5). Orono placed sixth with 83.5 points.
