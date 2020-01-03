Concordia Academy
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Orono Lady Spartans hosted non-conference opponent, Concordia Academy of Roseville. The Orono Spartans junior varsity team started the night’s action. The junior varsity team has dominated most opponents to date and continued that trend on Tuesday evening. The Spartans got out to a fast start leading by 20 points midway through the first half. A combination of good ball pressure and ball movement created easy opportunities for the Spartan scorers. The final score was 55-13 in favor of the Spartans.
Grace knooihuizen played well on both ends of the floor for Orono. She had a very nice game attacking the basket to score and creating opportunities for her teammates. Avery Kapsner and Kayla Cuthbertson were the recipients of a number of great passes by Knooihuizen and were able to convert for easy baskets.
Avery Kapsner had a strong game in the post. Kapsner had eight point and eight rebounds on the night.
Scoring: Mckown 20, Knooihuizen 10, Kapsner 8, Cuthbertson 8, Carlson 5, Valene 4
Rebounds: Kapsner 8, Knooihuizen 5, Cuthbertson 5
The Orono girls varsity team followed and the girls got off to a strong start versus Concordia Academy. At the 13-minute mark, the Spartans were up 10-2 behind six points from Amelia Singleton. The Lady Spartans pushed the ball up the court throughout the game. They also focused on making scoring difficult for junior, Ivane Tensaie, the leading scorer for Corcordia Academy. The Spartans maintained a lead of 10 points for the majority of the game. Concordia was able to cut the lead to six points with six to go but the Orono girls were able to extend the lead back to 10 on the next two possessions. The game ended 57-46 with a victory for the home team.
Orono had even scoring distribution on the night with four players in double figures. The team was led in scoring by Julia Knudson with 14. Elle Johnson posted 12, Amelia Singleton and Kaila Youngs contributing 10 apiece.
Scoring: J. Knudson 14, Johnson 12, Singleton 10, Youngs 10, Paulson 9, Gunderson 2
Rebounds: Youngs 13, Johnson 7
Assists: J. Knudson 4
Holy Angels
On Thursday, Dec. 19, the Orono girls basketball team traveled to Richfield, MN to play a non-conference game versus The Academy of Holy Angels. Holy Angels has built a strong program over the years. Both the junior varsity and varsity games were very competitive.
The Orono JV team faced a zone defense for much of the game. The team was able to move the ball well and find good shots. The Spartans held a 12-point lead going into the halftime break. Coming out in the second half, Orono was able to extend its lead with some nice outside shooting by Mckenna Valene and Eliza Mckown, each hitting three, three point baskets during the game, and contributing 12 and 11 points, respectively. Kayla Cuthbertson, Avery kapsner and Grace Knooihuizen continued their strong play in the post. Madycin Davis had a nice all around game, hitting a three point basket and a couple of free throws. The Lady Spartans prevailed 40-23.
Scoring: Mckown 12, Valene 11, Cuthbertson 8, Davis 5, Kapsner 2, Knooihuizen 2
The junior varsity game was followed up by an entertaining battle between the varsity squads. Holy Angels earned third place in the 3AAA State tournament for the 2018-2019 campaign. They return key members of that state tournament team including juniors Francesca Vascellaro and Rachel Kawiecki, twin senior guards Emma and Isabelle Henry, as well as sophomore Cassandra Caron.
The game began with The Stars playing a full court zone press, falling back into a match up zone. Although the Orono team took a few minutes to adjust, the Spartans were able to push the ball up the court and move the ball to find the open shooter. The Spartans opened up the game with a 9-3 deficit but surged back behind good perimeter passing and three point shooting to pull within 13-12 with 11:40 to go in the half. The Spartans continued to battle on the defensive end of the court. The size of Holy Angels required the Spartans to be tough and physical throughout the contest. Strong perimeter shooting and active communication on the defensive end kept the game tight throughout the first half with a score of 15 all at the 8:56 mark. The Spartans gained their first lead of the night on a three pointer by Amelia Singleton with about eight minutes to go. The teams traded the lead throughout the first half. Orono shot the ball from deep very well in the first half. Again taking the lead at the four minute mark on a three point basket by Kaila Youngs at 27-26. On the ensuing trip down court though, the Stars got multiple offensive rebounds to regain the lead. They then extended their lead to 34-27 on a 7-0 run as their post players dominated on consecutive possessions. But the Spartans didn’t give in. Two free throws by Elle Johnson and Haley Paulson’s first of four three point baskets on the night brought it back to 32-34 within a minute of halftime. On the final possession of the half, Julia Knudson hit a corner 3, her third of the half, to send the team into the locker room with a 35-34 advantage.
The Lady Spartans came out of the break energized. Behind strong shooting from Julia Knudson and Haley Paulson, the Spartans built a lead of 43-39 at the 14-minute mark. But The Stars were making adjustments of their own. Holy Angels began playing a high low strategy on offense. Taking full advantage of their size advantage on the low block, Kawiecki, Caron and Co. were able to score or draw fouls to slowly chip away at the lead. At the 10-minute mark, Holy Angels had a 51-48 lead. Although the Spartans battled hard on the rebounding front, The Stars had the advantage on the offensive and defensive glass for much of the game. They used it to their advantage extending their lead to as many as 9 points in the 2nd half. Although the Spartans relied heavily on outside shooting for the majority of the game, they also begin attacking the basket in the 2nd half. By drawing fouls and putting pressure on The Stars to defend the paint area, Orono was able to keep the game within striking distance. With a deficit of 11 points at 66-55 with less than 90 seconds to go, the Lady Spartans scrambled for steals and quick buckets. Lauren Knudson hit a quick 15 footer off a pass from the lane by Singleton. Haley Paulson hit a 3 on a dish from Lauren Knudson to pull within 8. After a quick timeout by The Stars, the Spartans forced a turnover and got the ball back with :30 seconds to play. Orono attempted a quick three but missed and quickly fouled to put Vascellaro on the line with :16.8 to go. She missed the first but made the second to go up 69-60. The ball was quickly thrown in to Lauren Knudson who took it the length of the court for a layup. But as time expired, The Academy of Holy Angels was victorious at 69-62.
The Spartans were led in scoring by Kaila Youngs with 21 points including five three pointers. The Lady Spartans made 15 three point baskets on the night including 4 makes each by each Julia Knudson and Haley Paulson.
Holy Angels was led in scoring by Rachel Kawiecki 23, Francesca Vasselaro with 12 and Cassandra Caron with 10.
Scoring: Youngs 21, Paulson 14, J. Knudson 13, L, Knudson 7, Singleton 5, Johnson 2
Rebounds: Youngs 8, Gunderson 5, Johnson 5
Assists: L. Knudson 4, Singleton 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.