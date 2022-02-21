The Orono Spartans made an impressive statement winning three big Metro-West Conference games last week, including completing a regular-season sweep over rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Orono also won a rescheduled game against Waconia and avenged an early season overtime loss to St. Louis Park with an eight-point victory.
The three wins improved the Spartans to 15-4 on the season and 8-3 in the conference, just a half game back of Benilde.
In the first meeting of the year between the two teams, Orono and Waconia had a tight battle on the Spartans home court.
Orono started strong, Waconia countered and just four points separated the teams at the half time break - Orono 31, Waconia 27.
In the second half, the game became more physical and the Wildcats took a late lead on some strong play from juniors Ty Miller and Joe Meath.
“Our new conference opponents are bigger, more physical teams,” said Grant Gunderson. “To prepare for the physicality, we have committed to pushing each other in practice so we are ready for each game.”
The Spartans, who were undefeated on their home court, turned the tide just in time to notch their sixth conference victory 63-56. Miller led all scorers with 27.
For the Spartans, Isaiah Hagen scored 24. Sebastian Loder came on strong in the second half to notch 17. Kyle Kallenbach knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to nine points and Cohen Kellogg continued his hot shooting to contribute seven points.
“I was really proud of the way the guys responded the last five minutes to pull away,” said Coach Barry Wohler following the win against Waconia. Final score Orono 63 – Waconia 56.
The big game of the week, and a back-to-back for the Spartans, was the much anticipated rematch with Benilde.
The top two teams in the Metro West Conference met earlier in the year with Orono pulling out the win 72-67 on their home court. This game, on the BSM campus, would likely have an impact on the section tournament’s seeding in a month’s time. This had the feeling of a playoff game.
“The atmosphere was crazy,” said Gunderson. “There was constant energy from the jump. We did a great job staying composed and not getting rattled by the opposing crowd.”
Benilde jumped out with hot shooting and an up-tempo style, building an early 12-4 advantage. To that point, the Red Knights were having success inside and outside. Orono had been limited to a driving lay-up from Hagen and a tip-in on the offensive glass from Gunderson.
Soon, the Spartans started to connect and the fast pace seemed to play to their advantage. The high talent level on both teams was on full display during the torrid first half.
When the first half buzzer sounded, the Spartans held to a slim 44-43 lead, and even the crowd was seemingly out of breath.
The second half was just as electric. Benilde again started hot and built a three point lead before the Spartans came roaring back with a balanced attack, and some high octane offense from Hagen.
“The pace of the game was so much fun,” coach Barry Wohler said.
The two teams traded baskets and some impressive defensive stops. Benilde freshman Jalen Wilson had a huge night, scoring 34 points. He hit three’s and created room for himself under the basket. Ryan Warren added 18 points for Benilde.
But the Spartans countered with five players in double figures led by Hagen (24), Sebastian Loder (19), Gunderson (11), Jake Farrell (11) and a career high (10) from Zach Close.
“We had great balance tonight,” said Wohler. “I thought Zach Close had his best game so far. We are getting great contributions from all 8 guys in our rotation”.
At the final buzzer, final score, Orono 88, Benilde 74.
Hagen’s all-around performance included six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.
“It was a great game to play in,” Hagen said. “Everyone was playing with so much energy, and that energy earned us a big time win.”
Gunderson fell two assists shy of a triple double, adding 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and zero turnovers to his 11 points.
Close’s length and aggressiveness on defense played a big role down the stretch, as he contested several shots and added six rebounds and two blocks to the winning effort. The Spartans had 26 assists as a team, with Kallenbach adding six, while Loder and Kopesky notched three each.
Considering the fast pace, Orono handled it well with just 12 turnovers as a team while forcing 17 from Benilde.
While the two teams will likely meet again in the section in another month, the regular-season sweep was an instant highlight for the Orono players and coaches.
To wrap up the busy week, the Spartans took on the St. Louis Park Orioles. An earlier meeting resulted in an overtime victory for St. Louis Park.
This time, the Spartans were defending their undefeated record at home. At the start, Orono burst out to a 9-0 and 12-2 run on hot shooting and a fast pace. St. Louis Park used a physical defensive style and ball pressure to turn the momentum in favor of the Orioles.
The contest was tied at 27-27 as the teams came out of the locker room to start the second half.
The game was hard fought. More grit than flow and in the end the Spartans did enough to secure the Metro Conference victory, extending their winning streak to seven. Final score, Orono 62 – St. Louis Park 54.
“We are learning to stay patient against teams that want to slow the tempo down,” said Wohler. “We were finally able to break loose midway through the second half.”
All eight Spartans contributed in the scoring column – Hagen (14), Farrell (11), Loder (10), Jack Kopesky (9), Kallenbach (6), Gunderson (5), Kellogg (5) and Close (2). Hagen also led all rebounders with 11, with Farrell, Gunderson and Loder hauling down 9, 6 and 5 respectively. Farrell commented after the game, “As one of the captains, I am so proud of this team and what they have achieved. I am more than excited to continue and see how far we can go this season!”.
The Spartans enter the final month of conference play with a 15-4 record.
