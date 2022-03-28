The No. 1 seed Orono Spartans met border rival and No. 3 seed Mound Westonka White Hawks in the Section 6AAA Final on Thursday, March 17.
The much anticipated game, hosted at Chanhassen High School pitted 21-7 Orono versus 20-8 Mound. The two teams were playing a rematch following an Orono victory at Mound in December. Orono qualified with an 11-point win against Hutchinson and Mound used a 22-2 run to close out an impressive win against No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The student sections filled in early, Mound dressed in black and Orono in St. Patty’s Day green. By the time the game tipped off, the crowd had packed the large venue with the two sides hanging on each and every possession.
Mound won the tip and took an early lead on some drives down the lane and some hot shooting from beyond the arc. Orono staggered a bit, falling behind 6-1 and 11-6, but an and-one by senior Jack Kopesky and layup in the lane from senior Sebastian Loder tied the game 11-11.
Mound then opened a lead with several three point makes before Kopesky scored from the line and on a steal and fast break layup to cut the lead to four. A deep three from senior Jake Farrell cut the lead to 24-23 with four minutes left in the first half.
After two more three-pointers from Mound, another Loder slice down the lane for a tough two cut the Mound lead to 30-27 with two minutes remaining. Some Spartan defensive lapses allowed the White Hawks to open a 38-30 lead as the two teams went to the locker room.
The Mound lead grew to 40-30 on two free throws before the Spartans brought some renewed energy.
Loder hit a three to get the Spartan run started. Soon, junior Kyle Kallenbach hit two three-pointers. Layups from Loder and Farrell cut the Mound lead to 44-43 with 13 minutes left in the half. The game was tied on a rebound put back from Farrell, 45-45 and the Orono crowd went wild.
The Spartans notched their first lead of the game on a spectacular fast break finish from Kallenbach. The Spartans grabbed another two-point advantage after junior Isaiah Hagen knocked down a deep three in front of the Orono bench. 54-52 with nine minutes left. Players and fans, alike, gasping for air.
Over the next seven minutes, Mound grabbed the momentum with offensive rebounds, scores on the inside and some clutch threes.
With 2:30 left in the game, Orono trailed by nine. The Spartans did not quit. Jake Farrell found Kopesky cutting down the lane for an easy two.
Soon thereafter, Farrell got a hoop inside and another and-one opportunity cutting the Mound lead to four with just two minutes remaining.
A steal and behind-the-back pass from Farrell to junior Grant Gunderson resulted in a layup and a 73-70 Orono deficit.
Mound got behind the Orono press for a layup and then Loder hit a deep three to put Orono within two, 75-73.
A trap in the corner by Kallenbach and Gunderson resulted in a White Hawks turnover with 16 seconds left. A timeout was called. Orono ball.
On the ensuing inbounds play, Kallenbach received a pass and dribbled cross court and made a pass to Gunderson, who flipped it back to Kallenbach for a three-point attempt.
The shot rimmed off and in the fight for the rebound, Mound secured the ball and called a timeout. On the next play, Orono committed a foul and sent Mound to the free throw line to shoot two shots with 4.2 seconds left on the clock.
Mound made both to extend their lead to four, 77-73.
Following a timeout, Gunderson threw a three quarter court pass to Loder who knocked down a three pointer at the buzzer.
For a few moments, reality seemed suspended in mid-air. With a final collective exhale, clarity returned. The Spartans had come up one point short. Final score - Mound 77, Orono 76.
The White Hawks had pulled off the upset and would advance to the State Tournament as the 6AAA representative.
“The last game of the season with the energetic crowd and all-around amazing atmosphere was so much fun to play in”, said Farrell.
The Spartans had a very balanced attack with five players in double figures. The Spartan captains led Orono with a tenacious and valiant effort – Loder scored 21 points to go with five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Farrell added 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Kopesky scored 10 points. Hagen and Kallenbach each contributed 13 points. Hagen added three assists, three steals and two blocks. Gunderson and Kellogg each scored a field goal. Gunderson added five rebounds, two steals and a block.
“I was proud of the way our guys battled to the very end,” said Orono coach Barry Wohler, “Our senior leadership was outstanding. I couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”
Farrell gave perspective on those younger players in the program that will return, “I have a great feeling with the returning starters. I know they will all have a big influence on the other players. There is a lot of talent at Orono, especially with those younger grades. Many of the players are in the gym constantly, trying to improve.”
It was a heartbreaking ending for the Spartans, who surpassed the expectations of many with a 21-8 overall record and a top-10 Class 3A ranking.
Orono was one win short of securing a tie for the conference crown and secured a No. 1 seed in section play. Their victory over Princeton at Hamline in mid-January, proved to be the Tigers lone loss on the year.
When asked about a favorite memory from the season, Loder commented, “Winning at Hamline versus Princeton, giving them their only loss of the season.”
Loder went the length of the court and hit a game winner as time expired to seal that memorable victory.
Seniors Sebastian Loder, Jake Farrell, Jack Kopesky, Cohen Kellogg and Blake Nelson concluded their Spartan careers, all having contributed to the team’s success on and off the court.
“I feel the seniors left the program in great shape given some of the challenges we’ve overcome in the past three years,” Loder said. “ We have laid a foundation and it is now up to those remaining to take it to the next level.”
Farrell added, “My hope for Orono basketball is for the players to reflect on the greatness of this season and keep the momentum going, and I believe they can do that.”
Wohler continued, “The future looks bright as we have a lot of talented players coming back to help us go after a section championship once again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.