On Tuesday, Jan. 7 the Spartans traveled to Hutchinson for the first of their two games this season. Orono needed a renewed sense of urgency, energy and focus and they delivered! Although the gym was packed with mostly Hutchinson fans, plus their pep-band, it just fueled the Spartans aggressive play from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Orono jumped out to a 15-9 lead early in the first half with some sharp-shooting 3-pointers by Graham Beltrand and Connor Chappell. Hutchinson clawed back and got within two points mid-way through the first half, but, Orono’s aggressive play with additional scoring by Jake Farrell, Sebastian Loder, Nicholas Byrnes and Nick Hartman sent Orono into the locker room with a 48-36 lead.
The second half continued the urgency and aggressive play, as Sebastian Loder opened with another of his five baskets from downtown. Orono had additional players contribute to the frenetic scoring, as Jack Patterson hit three baskets in the second half, Farrell, Loder and Beltrand continued hitting shots and Connor Chappell finished the game as high scorer with 25 points. Hutch kept battling and got within five point late in the game, but, Orono continued their aggressive defense and pulled away for an 84-72 win.
“I felt like this was our best overall game. I was really proud of the energy the guys brought to the game tonight,” Coach Wohler stated.
Friday, the Spartans were back home, as they hosted one of their nemesis, Waconia. The urgency and energy from the Hutchinson game seemed to disappear, as Orono struggled on offense with missed baskets and had a difficult time challenging them on defense, as Waconia jumped out to a 7-26 lead. The Spartans went into the locker room having scored only 10 points in a frustrating first half. The second half saw some renewed focus, but, Waconia kept scoring as they hit 47 percent of their 3-pointers and Orono struggled with turnovers. Final score, Orono 36 – Waconia 59.
“Waconia played well tonight. We have to continue to work hard at taking care of the ball, as 24 turnovers will not allow you to compete with good teams. I’m looking forward to a great week of practice to improve,” Coach Wohler said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.