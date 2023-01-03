After opening the season with big wins against No. 5 AAAA Hopkins and No. 6AA Minnehaha, the No. 3 AAA Orono Spartans looked to avert a letdown as they traveled to Two Rivers High School (formerly Henry Sibley) on Saturday, Dec. 17.

A sluggish start and some missed lay-ups saw the Spartans dig a 6-0 hole before their pressure defense created several Warriors turnovers that were converted to fast break buckets. Nolan Groves got rolling, both from deep and in getting to the rim. Kyle Kallenbach got an early steal to feed Grant Gunderson for a fast break layup. Isaiah Hagen used two first half steals to bully his way in for strong finishes. Zach Close got to the rim and the free throw line in some impressive minutes. Owen Fries knocked down a smooth triple and Kyle Kallenbach hit a buzzer beater to end the half and almost without breaking stride, spun toward the baseline and led his team into the locker room with a 44-25 lead.

