Will there be fall sports? What will the season look like? Will fans be allowed to watch? Will it be safe? All questions being asked over the summer and with everything falling into place, on Friday, Aug. 28, the Orono Men’s Soccer Team kicked off their season at home to a “sell-out” crowd against a tough Holy Family team.
“With the season being extremely different than past years, our team has made many changes to keep us safe and ensure we can continue playing. Although it isn’t ideal, we as a team are grateful that we get to play for our school and compete for a championship,” returning senior captain Jamie Bazil commented.
After a fourth place finish in the State Tournament in 2019, Head Coach Derek Engler enters into his ninth year at the helm and his 11 year with the Orono Program. Returning with Engler is Gregg Katchmark as Varsity Assistant Coach and Mitch Wolff as Goalie Coach. New addition, Max Stiegwardt joins the Orono Program with a strong soccer pedigree and will coach the JV squad. Trai Oiver returns with the B-squad. Former Spartan standout Christian Babo joins the coaching staff and will lead the C team. Jon Bisswurm and Neil Vassar will continue with the program and provide continuity across the teams.
“Our team is very experienced this year in the attacking half of the field, returning all 3 starting midfielders and only graduating one attacker. We will look for some newcomers on defense to step up and come together as a strong defensive unit as well. I am very excited for our team’s potential this season,” Coach Engler stated about coming into the season.
As with the start of the season and with the current events, it took some time to get over the nervous excitement and settle into playing soccer. While the Spartans pressured early with attacks from veteran forwards, shots were wide and high of the target. Holy Family counterattacked multiple times but Junior Goaltender Chase Ericksson easily contained the plays. Twenty minutes into the match, Jamie Bazil started the season scoring with a Brody Cook corner kick and an errant clear by a Holy Family defender. He settled the ball in the box and drilled the shot into the lower left corner. Ten minutes later Junior Ben Summers pushed the pace with a shot that was blocked by a Holy Family defender. Junior Andy Dewitt was there to clean up and put the Orono Spartans up by 2-0. Senior Captain Will Johnston finished with a shot to the upper right corner several minutes later on a perfectly distributed pass from Senior Captain Finn Rohrer. Solid defense by Junior Sebastian Loder, Senior Ryan Rudd, Junior Ben Halloff, and Senior Captian Holden Scharf were able to corral the Holy Family offense. A quick rain shower passed through and the half ended at 3-0 in favor of the Spartans.
With a change in goal keepers to start the half, Senior Hadley Stephenson earned his first varsity minutes in the net. Senior Sam Carlson and Junior defenders Jack Tanner and Joseph Kropinak also played in their first varsity game. Returning Juniors Aiden Ecker, Cal Ehlen, and Matias Maule contributed quality minutes to kick off the season. While Orono continued in the second half to create chances in the offensive third that would be broken up by the defense, it would be Holy Family that would get the lone goal on a throw in. The Orono Spartans would capture their first victory at 3-1.
All three Orono Men’s Soccer teams were victorious in their opening play with the C-team winning 5-0, JV 3-0, and Varsity 3-1.
