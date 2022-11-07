Orono girls swim.jpg

The four Orono captains relax before Senior Night, from left, Skye Thalhuber, Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, and Addie Thalhuber. (Photo courtesy Frank Landis)

 Frank Landis

Orono hosted Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the last dual meet of the season.

The Spartans were victorious, marking the end to an undefeated season of duals and officially making them Metro West Conference Champions. The team celebrated the four senior captains, all of whom joined the team as seventh graders and have seen the program through significant transformation and growth over the last six years. Seniors Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Skye Thalhuber elected to swim all three relays together as a way to bid farewell to the Orono pool. A testament to the strength of our senior swimmers, the girls pulled off dominant wins in all three relays, despite being visibly emotional behind the blocks.

