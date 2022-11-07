Orono hosted Bloomington Jefferson on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the last dual meet of the season.
The Spartans were victorious, marking the end to an undefeated season of duals and officially making them Metro West Conference Champions. The team celebrated the four senior captains, all of whom joined the team as seventh graders and have seen the program through significant transformation and growth over the last six years. Seniors Hailey Ball, Kaelyn Knutson, Addie Thalhuber, and Skye Thalhuber elected to swim all three relays together as a way to bid farewell to the Orono pool. A testament to the strength of our senior swimmers, the girls pulled off dominant wins in all three relays, despite being visibly emotional behind the blocks.
With the seniors dedicated to three relays, underclassmen had a chance to step up into some varsity spots. Orono took the top three spots in the 200 free thanks to Sofie Dyvik (9), Ileana Berg (7) and Sophie Berg (7). The top three in the 200 IM were all Spartan juniors, led by Lila James, and followed by Ella Johnson and Brooklynn Wilson. Freshman Graycin Andreen claimed the top spot in the 50 free, with Lola Schottler (9) and Reilly Anderson (10) in third and fourth. Diving was led by Jefferson’s sole diver, with Delilah Tate (10), Kaleigh Francis (9), and Grace Johnson (11) following.
Jefferson’s 100 fly swimmers took first and third, with Orono 8th grader Sutton Williams finishing between them in second place. The top spot in the 100 free went to Mallory Knutson (10), with Haley Holzschuh (11) and Johnson in third and fourth. Orono placed two through four in the 500 free, courtesy of freshmen Celia Howard, Katherine Springmeyer, and Sofie Dyvik, who all touched in under six minutes. The Spartans were 1, 2, 3 in the 100 back with M. Knutson, Elle Davis (10), and James. Jefferson claimed victory in the 100 breast, with Spartans finishing second, fourth, and fifth.
After the meet, the team hosted a reception where teammates recognized and celebrated the departing seniors with gifts and heartfelt speeches. It was a fitting end to a successful regular season, thanks in large part to the culture that these senior captains have cultivated.
The following weekend, the junior varsity swimmers and divers traveled to Chaska for the Metro West JV Conference Championship meet, which would mark the end of the season for most of the participants. The Orono girls performed incredibly well, posting many personal bests and top-eight finishes. In the 200 free, Ellie Mann (8) finished 2nd with a big 6-second improvement. Teammate Sadie Ziegler (9) followed suit and dropped six seconds of her own to finish sixth. The 200 IM was dominated by Orono, with Spartan swimmers taking the top four spots thanks to S. Berg, Dyvik,
Shelby Sloneker (7), and Williams. Hope Smith (8) finished top 8 in the 50 free, taking 5th with a personal best time.
In the 100 fly, I. Berg finished first, followed by Williams in second and Wilson in fourth. Springmeyer hit a milestone in the 100 free with her second place finish, breaking through the elusive one-minute mark. Teammate Smith also broke into the top 8 with her sixth place finish. In the 500 free, Mann posted another big time drop to finish third and fall below the six-minute mark for the first time. A pair of seventh graders crushed the final two individual events with Sloneker finishing first in the 100 back with a lifetime best by over three seconds and Ainsley Francis taking the top spot in the 100 breast, shaving 2.42 seconds off of her personal best.
Looking ahead, the Spartan swimmers and divers advancing to sections will compete at the Section 3A Championship meet in Hutchinson. The prelims competition will take place on Thursday Nov. 10 with the top 16 in each event advancing to finals on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Orono Spartans have high hopes of advancing a large group of swimmers and divers to the MSHSL Class A meet later this month.
