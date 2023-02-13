The Orono girls basketball team welcomed conference and section opponent, Benilde-St. Margaret Red Knights, to its home court on Monday, Jan. 30.
Always a highly anticipated match-up, the Red Knights feature nationally ranked junior, 6-1 Olivia Olson (21 ppg, 10 reb) and 5-9 uber talented guard, Kendall McGee (21 ppg). Benilde is expected to be the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAA. Every game versus a section opponent is a litmus test to see where the Spartans measure up.
Orono started the scoring with a steal by Evie Kompelien leading to a transition three by Lauren Knudson, assisted by Mya Moore. The teams traded the lead for the first seven minutes. Orono then went on an 8-0 run with scores by Raelynn Pearce, Pressley Watkins and Lauren Knudson. Sierre Lumpkin, Benilde senior, hit a three on a nice pass from Olivia Olson, presumably ending the Spartan run. But Orono kept the pressure on, extending their lead to 24-15 behind a mid-range from Mya Moore, another three from Pressley Watkins and a layup by Raelynn Pearce with eight minutes remaining in the half. With seven to go, it was Benilde’s turn to make a run. Outsourcing the Spartans 9-2 over the next three minutes brought the game within 26-24. Sierre Lumpkin and Zahara Bishop hit big shots during the run. Kendall McGee showed her physicality and strength throughout the half, scoring 12 points, including eight off of offensive rebounds. Orono was up at the halftime break 32-31.
Benilde came out in a full court press in the second half. Orono handled the press without issue and the game was tied at 36 at the 16:35 mark. Over the next four minutes, Orono’s shot making went cold. Benilde put together 11 straight points to go up 48-37 before Mya Moore got to the free throw line converting both. The overall combination of Olivia Olson, Kendall McGee and the significant contribution of Sierre Lumpkin were too much for the Spartans on this night. They were able to extend their lead eventually winning 73-58.
Orono showed excellent team play, but were unable to contain the Red Knights under the basket. Benilde scored 24 second chance points, scoring 48 points in the paint on the night.
Even with the significant challenge in the paint, Orono showed good ball movement throughout the game, recording 17 assists on 20 makes. Lauren Knudson led the Spartans with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Mya Moore was excellent as well with 19 points, 3 assists and 2 steals. Pressley Watkins had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Maggie Lundell battled underneath grabbing 12 rebounds on the night. The next conference meeting between these teams will be Friday, February 24th at Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
On Thursday, Feb. 2, Orono hosted the St. Louis Park Orioles for its second meeting in conference play. The first meeting was an Orono loss 66-60.
St. Louis Park played without their star, Shantell Harden (knee injury). In her absence, the Orioles effectively used a high pick n roll strategy. They also got some hot shooting to start the game by Maecee Alexander, who scored 13 points in the first 5 minutes. Kayla Kallenbach, Orono senior guard, was playing her first game back since a high ankle sprain versus Chaska. Her added scoring, defense and overall game play would be important on this night.
Unable to contain Alexander early, Orono dug themselves a hole down 15-6 with 13 to go. Finally converting some shots, Orono tied it up at 15. Behind 10 first half points from Lauren Knudson and a solid first half from Kallenbach and Watkins, Orono was up 36-29 at the break.
With a quick five points from Kallenbach, Orono extended its lead to 48-33 with 14 to go. St Louis Park continued to compete. Behind a strong transition game and some aggressive play by Jordan McMahon in the post, St. Louis Park fought back, cutting the lead to 50-48 with eight remaining. Kayla Kallenbach ignited the offense with a dish to Maggie Lundell and then a steal and assist to Lauren Knudson on the fast break. Mya Moore converted a two and Kallenbach added four free throws to extend the lead to 10 with three remaining. With the Orioles forced to foul, the Spartans converted free throws winning the game 66-54. Knudson led with 21 points and 5 assists. Moore added 15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists. Kallenbach stormed back from her injury with 14 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. The team posted 30 transition points and 17 assists. Scoring: Knudson 21, Moore 15, Kallenbach 14, Watkins 8, Pearce 4, Atkinson 2, Lundell 2. Rebounds: Moore 7, Watkins 7. Assists: Knudson 5. Steals: Kallenbach 3
Orono traveled to Alexandria high school to play the home team on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Breakdown Winter Lakes Classic. Alexandria (15-3) is ranked in the top 5 of Class 3A and the Spartans were definitely considered the underdog.
With the players to give the Alexandria Cardinals a battle and a game plan to run them off the floor, the Spartans went out fast and aggressive on both ends. The Cardinals won the tip and went inside. Maggie Lundell immediately made her presence known with a big block. Kayla Kallenbach started the scoring with a corner three on Orono’s first possession. Alex followed with a two off an offensive rebound. Following the Cardinal’s make, Alexandria went into a full court press. The Spartans attacked the press with Lauren Knudson hitting Kallenbach on a long pass over the top to go up 5-2. Alexandria wasn’t able to convert but they also weren’t able to run with the Spartans. Lucky for them, their length was their advantage, blocking two fast break layup attempts by the Spartans. It did not deter the Spartans though. At 14:15 left, Mya Moore hit a three from Maggie Lundell. Continuing to push in transition, Kallenbach hit Moore over the top for a streaking layup. Next possession, Watkins grabbed the rebound, pushed the ball up to Knudson who found Moore for a mid-range jumper on the left side of the lane. Forced to pull the press off, Alexandria was reeling. Following a transition three by Knudson with 11:42 left, Orono was up 15-2 and the Cardinals were forced to take a time out.
It was an overwhelming performance by the Spartans to begin the game. The speed and tenacity shown by the team had Alexandria on their heels. By midway through the first half, the Spartans were up 20. Mya Moore led the team with 12 points in the half. As a team, Orono made 9 3’s, in control 34-14 at the break.
The Spartans continued their aggressive play in the second half. With Alexandria switching between man to man defense and a 122 zone, Orono attacked their defenses, effectively moving the ball to create easy opportunities. Mya Moore, Raelynn Pearce and Pressley Watkins combined for 11 3’s on the game. Evie Kompelien and Estelle Atkinson did a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor. Maggie Lundell created the post presence needed by the Spartans grabbing a dozen rebounds to go with 4 blocks. Lauren Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach (4 3’s) provided the veteran leadership so important to staving off a good team. Extending their lead by up to 26 midway through the 2nd half, the Spartans never let up, playing solid team defense throughout the game. Orono stayed aggressive from the beginning until the end. Final score 76-52.
Alexandria was ice cold in the first half. Although they shot much better in the 2nd half, a respectable 40 percent, they could not make up for the Spartans early dominance. Over the course of the game, Orono’s great ball movement created easy opportunities resulting in 22 assists on 26 makes. Orono shot 45 percent from the floor. Scoring: Knudson 20, Moore 20, Watkins 12, Kallenbach 11, Pearce 9, Kompelien 2, Miller 2. Rebounds: Lundell 12, Kallenbach 8. Assists: Knudson 5, Kallenbach 4, Lundell 4, Moore 4. Steals: Watkins 3
