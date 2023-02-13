Orono girls basketball.jpg

Pressley Watkins and the Spartans topped Alexandria. (Photo by Frank Landis)

The Orono girls basketball team welcomed conference and section opponent, Benilde-St. Margaret Red Knights, to its home court on Monday, Jan. 30.

Always a highly anticipated match-up, the Red Knights feature nationally ranked junior, 6-1 Olivia Olson (21 ppg, 10 reb) and 5-9 uber talented guard, Kendall McGee (21 ppg). Benilde is expected to be the No. 1 seed in Section 6AAA. Every game versus a section opponent is a litmus test to see where the Spartans measure up.

