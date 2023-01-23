Orono boys swim.jpeg

Members of the Orono boys swim and dive team show off their second place trophy at True Team Section 2A meet. (Submitted photo)

The Orono boys swim and dive team had a very exciting week starting with a win against Benilde-St. Margaret by a score of 100-78.

The Spartans started the meet taking first place in the 200 medley relay and setting a new pool record. Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Eli Fish took the race and the record with a time of 1:39.47 besting the old record from 2017 by just under two tenths of a second.

Load comments