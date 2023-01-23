The Orono boys swim and dive team had a very exciting week starting with a win against Benilde-St. Margaret by a score of 100-78.
The Spartans started the meet taking first place in the 200 medley relay and setting a new pool record. Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Eli Fish took the race and the record with a time of 1:39.47 besting the old record from 2017 by just under two tenths of a second.
Orono took second in the 200 free relay with the team of Adam Trongard, Gagne, Colin Ziegler, and Riley Jeremiason (1:37.08). Spartans finished first in the final relay of the night, the 400 free, with the team of Mitchell Volk, Fish, Starcznski, and Royal (3:25.75). Orono had several individual event winners including Fish in the 200 individual medley (2:05.40) and 500 Free (5:11.77), Gagne in the 50 free (23.74) and 100 breast (59.77), Starzcnski in the 100 fly (58.17), and Royal in the 100 free (48.96) and 100 back (56.24). Gideon Fish took first in the 1-meter diving (232.15 points).
On Saturday the Spartans faced seven other teams at the True Team Section held in Bloomington. TheTrue Team meet is organized by the Minnesota Swimming and DIving Coaches Association, and is intended to measure a teams depth. Every team is allowed four entries per event, and every participant scores. The winner of each section goes on to compete in the True Team State meet at the U of M the following week.
In Section 2A, Breck-Blake and Orono dueled for first place with Breck-Blake edging out Orono in the last event, winning with a score of 1,374 to 1,350. Some second-place teams can also earn a wild card bid to the state meet, which Orono was able to achieve, so both teams advance to the True Team Class A State meet this weekend at the U of M.
When asked about the team’s performance, Coach Ben Hanson said “This is the most complete team I have ever coached. Everyone contributes, from our seventh graders to our seniors.”
Orono had strong relay team showings throughout the meet. First place finishes came in the 200 medley relay from the team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and Riley Jeremiason (1:42.25), and the 200 free relay team of Royal, Gagne, Ziegler, and Eli Fish (1:35.23). Orono ended the meet taking sixth out of twenty-four competitors in the 400 free relay with the team of Starcznski, Ziegler, Jeremiason, and Mitchell Volk (3:36.51). The team of Stewart Royal, Jackson Gilster, Justin Barry, and Eli Hamer took eighth with a time of 3:51.08.
In the individual events Walter Royal took first in the 200 individual medley (2:02.53), and third in the 100 fly (52.88). Gagne took first in the 100 breast (1:00.67) with Hamer taking tenth (1:12.94).
Starcznski took second in the 100 back (58.53) and third in the 500 free (5:10.26). Eli Fish took third in the 100 free (50.99), and fourth in the 50 free (23.13). Stewart Royal took fifth in the 200 free (1:59.61) and eighth in the 100 fly (1:02.10). Volk took third in the 100 back, dropping an impressive 5.19 seconds for a time of 1:02.90. The Breck-Blake team saw first place finishes starting with Josiah March in the 200 free (1:51.04) and 500 free (4:47.04); Charlie Egeland in the 50 free (22.35) and 100 free (48.38); and Cayden Liao (57.58) edged out Starcznski to win the 100 back.
The diving portion of the meet was held the previous night in Bloomington. In the 1-meter diving event, Samuel Gardner (Kennedy junior) took first with 354.95 points, with Gideon Fish taking second place (346.20 points). Sam Mulvahill and Bjorn Jaenchen took fifth and seventh, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.