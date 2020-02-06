Minnehaha Academy
The Orono Girls Basketball team got back to work on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 following the long break to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. The Spartans hosted non-conference opponent Minnehaha Academy Redhawks on their home court with a 7 p.m. start. Minnehaha has been a 2A state tournament participant the past few years, winning the 2A championship in 2019. Led by experienced point guard Mia Curtis, one of the premier senior guards in the state averaging nearly 30 points per game, the Spartans challenge was to contain Curtis while also adapting to the loss of sharp shooting guard, Haley Paulson, to a potentially season ending injury.
The Spartans started out cold from the floor. Although they were able to get good shots, it took six minutes for the ball to fall through the net. By then, the Spartans found themselves down 12 – 2, which became a challenge to overcome. Minnehaha was led in the first half by Mia Curtis, scoring 14 in the half. The Spartans played hard and continued to work the ball around, taking good shots. With six minutes to go in the half, the Spartans had closed the gap to 13-18 led by nine points from Julia Knudson. But the Redhawks took control again and finished the half on an 18-4 run.
The Lady Spartans continued to play hard in the second half and found some success on the offensive end. Orono made a run in the first seven minutes of the half cutting the lead to eight at the 11:30 mark, 42-34. The teams traded baskets until the eight minute mark. The Redhawks then came alive. Behind the offensive strength of Mia Curtis, Kate Pryor and Gallo, they outscored the Spartans 14-3 to lead 59-40 at the 6:30 mark. Orono was not able to cut into the lead further but continued to work hard throughout the contest. Minnehaha came away with the win 67-51.
Orono was led in scoring by Julia Knudson with 19. Kaila Youngs played a strong game leading the team with 11 rebounds and adding 9 points.
Scoring: J. Knudson 19, Kallenbach 9, Youngs 9, L. Knudson 7, Johnson 2, Carlson 2, Gunderson 2, Singleton 1
Rebounds: Youngs 11, Johnson 6
Assists: Singleton 4
Steals: L. Knudson 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
The Orono Spartans hosted non-conference opponent, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, on our home court on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
It was obvious from the outset of the game that the pace would be brisk. The Red Knights of Benilde looked to push the pace with every rebound. The Orono girls came out strong, building a 14-3 lead by the 14 minute mark. Benilde was able to convert in transition to cut into the lead 11-7 with 12:30 remaining. Kaila Youngs hit her first of three first half 3-point baskets to extend the lead 16-7.
Benilde played a match up zone for the remainder of the half. Orono remained aggressive on offense, moving the ball well to provide for open looks. Benilde continued to attack the paint and take advantage of their size and length. At the halftime break, the score was tied at 35.
Benilde moved to a high pick ‘n roll offense in the second half. Olivia Olson and Patience Williams worked to take advantage of their size against the smaller Orono team. By the 12 minute mark, Benilde had built a lead 47-42. But the Spartans stayed strong, continued to work together to battle on offense and defense. Good ball movement against the zone provided good scoring opportunities for Orono. A big 3-point basket by Kayla Kallenbach at 11:49, brought the game to 45-47.
A drive by Julia Knudson thereafter tied the game at 47, forcing a timeout with 11 to go. The teams traded the lead until the 4:45 mark. Amelia Singleton scored on a putback to extent the Orono lead to 58-55. Benilde continued to work under the basket on offense and Williams continued to thrive. A post up and offensive rebound resulted in free throws for Williams to cut the lead to one again. A couple of huge 3-pointers by Ruby Carlson and Julia Knudson extended the Orono lead to 66-58. Olivia Olson and Williams continued to attack the basket cutting into the lead via layups and free throws. Some untimely turnovers by the Spartans allowed the Red Knights back in and they tied the game at 66 with 1:05 to play on a post up by Williams.
Orono Coach Ryan Martin called timeout with :11.7 to go and ran a play for a last second shot. The Spartans were able to get a good shot attempt as time expired but the game went into overtime.
In the overtime period, the teams traded baskets throughout. A key block of Patience Williams by Kaila Youngs at the 1:20 mark saved a most certain score by Benilde. Youngs came down the floor on offense and secured the Orono lead at 71-70 on a nice turnaround layup with a minute to go. Another excellent defensive strip by Youngs and a nice pass deflection by Kayla Kallenbach kept Benilde from scoring until Olivia Olson was fouled at the :19.3 mark.
Olson missed the front end of the bonus and Orono got the ball back. Two free throws by Julia Knudson and another by Kaila Youngs sealed the 74-70 overtime win for the Spartans.
Scoring: J. Knudson 30, Youngs 20, Singleton 10, Kallenbach 5, L. Knudson 4, Carlson 3, Gunderson 2
Rebounds: Youngs 13, Singleton 5
Assists: L. Knudson 6, Singleton 6
Steals: L. Knudson 4
Delano
The Orono Girls Basketball team traveled west to battle a conference opponent, the Delano Tigers, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Delano came into the contest with a 2-13 record but had the support of a strong hometown crowd on this night. Both teams competed until the end with Orono getting the victory 53-49.
Orono jumped out front to start the game. Four minutes in, Orono held a lead of 13-6 behind the inspired play of senior guard, Amelia Singleton. Singleton played hard throughout the game but was everywhere in the first half notching three steals and double digit scoring. Kaila Youngs did an excellent job on the defensive boards, controlling the glass throughout the game and totaling eight on the night. Orono went into the halftime break with a 32-22 lead. The Tigers were led by Olivia Jaunich, scoring 19 points in the first half and a total of 24 for the game. Ashley Brinkmann was also effective for the Tigers scoring 18 over the course of the game.
Although Orono shot 30 percent from the floor, the Lady Spartans were able to build a double-digit lead for the majority of the game behind the aggressive play of Julia Knudson with 19 points and Amelia Singleton. Singleton played a great overall game, contributing on both ends with 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half but in the last five minutes, Delano’s shooters came alive. Around the four minute mark, Orono held a lead of 47-41. But Delano was able to move the ball and find an open shooter on the left wing for a 3-pointer. The Spartans came to their basket and scored on a drive. Next time down, the Tigers hit a second 3-pointer to bring the score within two at 49-47. The Orono girls were able to maintain their composure against ball pressure, and closed out the game at the throw line.
Scoring: J. Knudson 19, Singleton 15, Youngs 6, Johnson 6, Kallenbach 4, Carlson 2, L. Knudson 1
Rebounds: Youngs 8, Singleton 6, Johnson 6
Assists: J. Knudson 2, L. Knudson 2, Singleton 2
Steals: Singleton 4
