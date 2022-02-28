The No. 6-ranked Class 3A Orono Spartans endured a busy week, traveling to Waconia and hosting Robbinsdale Cooper and New Prague.
In all, a grueling three games in five days, “Three-game weeks are never easy, especially in this conference. I think the way we moved the ball as a team and pushed the ball in transition allowed us to get up in those games and go 3-0 on the week,” shared junior Kyle Kallenbach.
Junior Grant Gunderson added, “what stood out to me was how we were able to win all three of our games with limited time to prepare for each opponent”.
On Feb 15, the Waconia Wildcats hosted the Spartans. Orono was looking to extend a winning streak and remain in the race for a Metro West Conference championship.
The Spartans made a season high 65 percent from the field, including a sizzling 13 for 20 from behind the arc. It seemed that everything that went up, went in.
Orono drained 18 of 22 field goal attempts to take a 45-24 lead into half time. The offensive outburst was complemented by nine steals and a stellar defensive effort.
Orono delivered a very balanced scoring attack. Senior Sebastian Loder led four Spartans in double figures with 18. Kyle Kallenbach scored 16, junior Isaiah Hagen 15 and senior Jake Farrell 13. The team effort extended to solid rebounding performances from Farrell (7), Hagen (6) and Gunderson (5).
Loder commented, “We shot lights out. We put them out of the game in the first nine minutes of the first half.”
In the end, the hot shooting from the Spartans resulted in a decisive victory, Orono 78, Waconia 54.
On Feb. 17, the Spartans hosted the Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks. Orono was looking to flip the script on a disappointing 83-70 loss at Cooper early in the season.
This was a hard fought game from the opening tip. Cooper got solid play from Davion Evans (27 points) and David Connors (13 points), but the rest of the Cooper squad was largely held in check. Still, Cooper built an early lead by extending their defense and slashing to the rim. The game was fast-paced and the Hawks led 42-38 at halftime.
In the second half, Cooper extended its aggressive defense into the full court and got some turnovers to maintain a lead deep into the second half. But as has been the case all season, the Spartans kept the game close down the stretch.
Hagen led the Spartans with a spectacular offensive effort to lead all Orono scorers with 25 points. Loder scored 16, delivering another clutch performance, while Farrell and Kallenbach contributed 10 points each. The Spartans battled all night on the boards, eventually outrebounding the taller Hawks 32-28. Gunderson led all rebounders with 10, including four on the offensive end. Farrell and Loder secured seven and five rebounds, respectively.
Orono’s team style resulted in 21 assists for the game, compared to just nine for Cooper. Loder and Gunderson led with five assists each. Hagen and senior Jack Kopesky added three each.
Orono made some big plays in the final two minutes to notch the important 75-70 conference win.
Coach Barry Wohler commented, “What a battle. I was so proud of how physical our guys played against a very good Cooper team.”
Loder further summed up the second meeting against the Hawks, “We got our revenge after losing at their place earlier in the year. This time we made adjustments and handled their pressure and physicality much better.”
On Feb. 19, the Spartans hosted New Prague for the second meeting between the two teams. Orono won the first match-up 60-51.
New Prague jumped out to an early lead, catching the Spartans seemingly in slow motion on defense. In a matter of minutes, Orono trailed 12-2.
The Spartans battled back to tie the game 14-14 on seven quick points from Farrell and a couple of buckets from Hagen. A three from senior Cohen Kellogg gave the Spartans their first lead of the game with eight minutes left in the first half. Another triple from Gunderson gave the Spartans a five-point lead with three minutes to go in the first half and Loder knocked down a mid-range jumper that had Orono clinging to a 28-25 halftime lead.
The Spartans built a five-point lead with 15 minutes to play, but New Prague battled back to take a 43-37 lead at the 11 minute mark.
A familiar spot for this Orono team, they did not panic and slowly turned on the intensity. A better late-game defensive effort, coupled with some clutch team basketball resulted in 65-59 Spartan victory, their 10th in a row.
“I love the heart of this team. They are never out of a game.” exclaimed Wohler.
Hagen had another outstanding performance hitting 9 of 13 shots and 6 for 8 from the line to lead all scorers with 25. Loder followed with 14, Farrell 9 and Gunderson 7. To round out the scoring, Kallenbach had 5, Kellogg 3 and junior Zach Close 2. Gunderson and Farrell led all rebounders with 9 a piece including a combined 8 offensive boards. Farrell also paced the Spartans with 5 steals and 4 assists.
Farrell commented after the New Prague game, “This was a very intense week. Everyone came to play against Waconia. We kept that intensity going the rest of the week and got a huge win over Cooper and another over New Prague.”
Hagen continued, “Our will to win really stood out to me. Every guy was making big plays and doing what they could to contribute to us winning”.
The team seems hungry to continue to improve, too. “We can always work on rebounding. As a team, we lack height, so it’s crucial that we get five guys boxing out on every shot attempt,” said Kallenbach.
Gunderson also shared, “The competition will only get better the rest of the way, so it is essential that we emphasize rebounding and pushing the ball on offense”.
These Spartans seem to recognize the special nature of this season and the potential that lies ahead. “I’m feeling great about this team so far. I think our brotherhood and our toughness can take us all the way to state”, said Hagen.
The Spartans finished the week with an 18-4 overall record and a league-leading 11 wins and 3 losses in the Metro West Conference. Four tough conference games remain against Chanhassen, Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Bloomington Kennedy before the section tournament gets underway in early March.
