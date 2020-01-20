This week the Orono Dance Team welcomed ten teams as they hosted the Wright County Jazz Conference Meet at Orono High School. The amazing performances by all ten teams were followed by an awe-inspiring performance by the Orono Unified Dance Team.
The evening opened with performances by JV and B teams from many of the participating schools before moving on to varsity jazz. Performances by all teams have been honed throughout the season and all teams put forth outstanding effort. Orono Varsity Jazz Team walked away from the competition holding a second-place win with a rank-point score of five points. Mound-Westonka Varsity Jazz Team grabbed first position with a rank-point score of four and Waconia who garnered 10.5 rank points came in third.
The evening was capped off by an electrifying performance by the Orono Unified Dance Team. The team danced to an entertaining music medley, and when the music failed the audience filled in the gap by singing the familiar tunes as the team completed their set in unflappable fashion. All teams and spectators present that evening stood together as they watched the magical performance by the Orono Unified Dance Team.
Saturday the Orono Dance Team moved on to the Lakeville South 2020 Invitational. Orono Varsity Jazz took home second place with six ranking points. The Orono team was bested by the 2019 Minnesota State Jazz Champions, Totino Grace. Mound-Westonka took home third place with 9 ranking points and Faribault took fourth with 12 ranking points.
In the category of Varsity High Kick, Totino Grace took first place (five ranking points), Faribault captured second place (seven ranking points), Mound took third place (eight ranking points) and Orono fourth (10 ranking points).
“We had a great week of competitions starting with hosting Wright County Jazz Conference. The team danced beautiful and landed in second place behind Mound Westonka. After one conference kick meet and one conference jazz meet Orono is sitting in first place with Conference Championships this Saturday in New London Spicer,” Orono Dance Team Head Coach Sharon Forde said. “The highlight of the night was watching our Unified Dance team perform an exhibition followed by a standing ovation by all. Saturday we went to Lakeville South for a battle with three of the best teams in the State. Once again the team had two great performances. Placing second in jazz and fourth in kick. We will continue to drill and clean our routines for Conference and Sections.”
To learn more about Unified Sports Teams and Special Olympics please go to https:// www.specialolympics.org/our-work/sports/unified-sports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.