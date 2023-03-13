The Orono boys bBasketball team entered the final week of the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, looking to remain undefeated for the season on their home court.
The Spartans also remained unbeaten in February, their last loss coming on the road versus rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 30.
On Feb. 28, Orono played host to the St. Louis Park Orioles. In the first meeting, Orono dealt SLP their worst loss of the season 85-38. In this second meeting, the Spartans were without starters Grant Gunderson, Nolan Groves and Brady Wooley, so the strong Spartan reserve corps was put into action. Senior Owen Fries got his first start and after senior Zach Close won the tip, senior captain Kyle Kallenbach got the scoring started with a very deep left wing three. Senior captain Isaiah Hagen joined in with both a successful and-one and deep triple of his own. Close controlled the boards early and scored at the rim on an inbounds play and a second trey from Kallenbach extended the early Spartan lead to 14-3.
Soon thereafter, junior Riley Nelson joined the party with two triples of his own, making the score 22-5. At the midpoint of the first half, two interior buckets for Close off assists from Kallenbach and Nelson were added to a corner three from sophomore Mitch Kauch and the Spartans had their biggest lead 29-8.
Coming out of a SLP timeout, Kauch hit another three from the opposite corner and the Spartans eventually led by 24.
The Orioles young team continued to battle, rebounding well against the more experienced Spartans and after some missed shots on the Spartan end, SLP closed the halftime lead to 48-36.
The Spartans opened the second half with some hot shooting, including a rare four-point play from Hagen as he was fouled on a 25-foot make. Another couple threes from Hagen and with 12 minutes remaining, Orono led 61-47.
Senior captain Riley Snow delivered some terrific defensive minutes and one of his steals led to another Kallenbach swish from deep. Still SLP continued to hit shots and hang around, trailing by around 12 for much of the half. Senior guard Jhett Leibfried drained a three followed by Snow forcing another turnover. A minute later, Snow tipped an offensive rebound to Hagen for an inside two and Kauch bottomed a signature corner three. Again, SLP hit some shots and garnered enough offensive rebounds to keep the game interesting, but Orono was too much in the end winning 91-77.
Hagen delivered a big double-double, scoring 32 points to go with 13 rebounds. Kallenbach and Close each added 15. Close also added 12 rebounds to notch his own double-double. Kauch
added 13 points, Nelson 9, Leibfried 4 and Fries 3. Kallenbach led the Spartans with 7 assists.
Senior forward Will Fritz weighed in on the successful season to date, “This season has been absolutely amazing. Not only have we caught a huge winning streak, but we’ve built great connections as well. Team chemistry is about as great as a team could have. I feel every guy 1 to 18 has a good relationship and can share fun moments together”.
On March 3, Orono hosted the Chaska Hawks on Senior Night. The Orono community came out in big numbers to celebrate 12 senior contributors to the program – team managers Cole Grove, Cooper Shannon and Nash Tichy, along with senior basketball players Zach Close, Owen Fries, Will Fritz, Grant Gunderson, Isaiah Hagen, Kyle Kallenbach, Jhett Leibfried, Ryan Nelson and Riley Snow. The core of this group had played together since fourth grade and won a youth state championship in 2016.
Just prior to tip off, senior guard Grant Gunderson was honored for setting an Orono single game assist record and notching more than 400 career rebounds and 300 career assists. In fact, all of the seniors were honored for their contributions to the program throughout the evening and at a reception following the game.
Close, Hagen, Kallenbach, Leibfried and Snow started for the Spartans and they got out quick with Hagen getting to the rim against the smaller Hawks defenders. A quick six points from Hagen plus an inside bucket from Close opened an early 8-4 lead. Later, a twisting, driving bucket from Nolan Groves broke a relative offensive lull and ignited a 19-3 Spartan run. A top-of-the-key buzzer-beating three from Hagen gave him 26 for the half and sent the Spartans into the locker room with a commanding 49-28 lead.
Early in the second half, Hagen dropped dimes to Wooley and Close for some easy buckets on the inside. The interior dominance continued as Wooley and Close found each other in high/low sets and also across the lane.
At the 13 minute mark the starters were sent to the bench and the Spartan super subs continued to build on the lead.
“I think one of our biggest strengths is our strength in numbers”, commented senior Jhett Leibfried. “It might seem like an outdated phrase but all of our guys including the coaches believe in it. Everyone on the bench can get it done. We can all rebound and we share the ball extremely well.”
Senior Ryan Nelson’s signature physical play was on full display as the Hawks bounced off of him in the post. Nelson scored 6 points and hauled down 8 rebounds in some inspired minutes. Kauch and Fries scored 5 points each and senior Will Fritz knocked down a silky turnaround jump hook.
Hagen grabbed the unofficial MVP honors will a blazing hot shooting night. The senior guard made 12 of 13 shots from the field on his way to a game high 30 in just under 18 minutes. Close delivered another strong performance with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks. Kallenbach scored 8, Wooley 6, Groves 5 and Riley Nelson added 2.
“I’m really pleased with how we are playing right now”, shared head coach Barry Wohler.
“I thought senior night was great with all of our seniors making big contributions during the game”. Leibfried added, “Our team is ecstatic about this postseason. Everybody is super jacked up and antsy to get onto the court again and prove that we can hang with the best”.
Will Fritz added, senior night, although bittersweet, was about as perfect as it could’ve been. We took care of business, but also all our seniors gave great effort and made the most of the moment”.
The Spartans enter tournament play as the No. 2 seed in Section 6AAA. Section play tips off on March 8 when the Spartans host the Academy of Holy Angels. Section semi-final and final play with take place on March 11 and March 16.
