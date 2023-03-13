Orono boys hoops 1.jpg

Coach Barry Wohler honors senior captain Grant Gunderson with a game ball after setting an Orono single game assist record and notching 400 career rebounds and 300 career assists. (Submitted photos)

The Orono boys bBasketball team entered the final week of the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, looking to remain undefeated for the season on their home court.

The Spartans also remained unbeaten in February, their last loss coming on the road versus rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 30.

Load comments