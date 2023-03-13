Orono swim.jpeg

Members of the Orono Spartan boys swim and dive team hold up their third place trophy after a strong performance at the MSHSL Class A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship meet. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Spartans boys swim and dive season culminated with the MSHSL Class A State Championship meet last weekend at the University of Minnesota.

Thirty-two schools competed for the championship title with Breck-Blake taking first (408 pts), St. Thomas Academy second (204 pts), and Orono third (167 pts), narrowly outscoring Sauk Rapids Rice (158 pts.)

