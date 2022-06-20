When the Orono Spartans upset the undefeated Wayzata Trojans to win Section 5AA title on May 24 there was a feeling by many who watch the sport that the match was for the State Championship.
As the Trojans learned that day, they don’t hand out the trophy until it is won.
The Spartans had to carry the gift and the burden of being the number one seed at the state tournament contested June 7 and 8 at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Club.
The Spartans opened with convincing wins against Duluth East (7-0) and No. 4 seeded Rochester Mayo (5-2) to reach its first ever AA state final.
The Spartans would need to unseat the defending champion Edina Hornets to finish the program’s rise in Class 2A. The Spartans had finished 5th , 4th and 3rd in the previous three state tournament.
The Spartans had great crowd support and the players responded with a great start by the doubles teams. Seniors Preston Perrill and Jack Tanner opened the scoring with a 6-1, 6-4 win against Edward Revenig and Julian Thym at first doubles. Perrill and Tanner were also the first match won against Wayzata in the section final.
Edina struck back with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to take a 2-1 lead.
The Spartans had the benefit at that time of having won the first set in the remaining four matches, but then lost the second set at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles, putting the result very much in doubt as play entered its third hour.
Senior Aiden Ecker and freshman Quinn Martini finished off Humza Chaudri and Andy Aasen at No. 2 doubles to tie the score at 2-2 with a convincing 7-5, 6-1 win.
The tension of the match was growing as play marched on in the remaining three matches which were all very close. The Spartans No. 3 doubles team of junior Joe Kasner and eighth grader Anthony Perrill raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set and then lost three straight games to make it 4-3. Anthony held serve at 4-3 to stop the Hornets surge which helped the duo finish off Ben Thym and Mathew Maciosek 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 giving the Spartans a 3-2 lead as play was getting close to three hours.
Spartan singles players Hugh Perrill at No. 3 and Owen Skanse at No. 4 would determine the fate of the match. Perrill had fought from a service break down in the first set and won 6-4 over a tenacious Abhinev Maneesh.
Skanse had just split sets with Andy Norman at No. 4 singles as Perrill and Maneesh were getting to the business end of the second set with Perrill down a service break as he was in the first set. Down 3-5 Perrill raised his level of play to his best of the match hitting deeper more penetrating groundstrokes and went on a four game run to win 6-4, 7-5 sending his teammates rushing to him to celebrate the Spartans first Class 2A men’s state tennis title. Owen would have had the Spartans covered as he raced to a 4-0 lead in his third set and was less than two games from giving the Spartans a 5-2 win when he retired in his match to join the celebration.
“There was great senior leadership on this team all season,” said head coach Aaron Dvorak, celebrating with fans at the high school after a parade led by Orono law enforcement that led the team bus through Long Lake. “They played with passion and worked hard and created a great team chemistry and they will all be missed.”
DUO WINS TITLE
The team title wasn’t the only state title that Orono brought home from the state tennis tournament.
Spartan co-captain Matias Maule and fellow senior Sam Skanse the team’s top two singles players partnered in doubles for individual play and played tremendously dropping only one set to claim the Class 2A state doubles title on June 10.
The individual tournaments for singles and doubles began the day after the boys had helped lead the Spartans to its first ever team title.
Fellow seniors Jack Tanner and co-captain Preston Perrill also made the doubles field and reached the quarterfinals before falling to eventual third place winners Luke Fridinger and Kaushik Bukkuri from East Ridge High School.
Maule, a six-year letter winner, chose doubles after finishing third in the Class 2A singles tournament in 2021.
Matias has received a roster spot at Washington University in St. Louis this fall which is a top-10 team in NCAA Men’s Division III tennis. Skanse will be a walk on player at SMU in Dallas this fall.
The boys raced to the final with easy wins against teams from Minnetonka, Mahtomedi and East Ridge for an opportunity to face Rochester Mayo’s Tej Bhagra and Spenser Busch. It was a highly competitive match with Maule and Skanse facing their first adversity of the section or state when they dropped the only set they lost all season as a team. The duo buckled down in the third set getting the late service break they needed to take the title in an entertaining 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win.
“They played well and we are so happy that they could end their great high school careers winning with their team and as individuals,” Dvorak said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.