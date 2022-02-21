The Orono Spartans table tennis team finished a great season in style by sweeping through the Open Division at the Minnesota High School State Team Championships in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 13.
The team defeated Prior Lake 15-0 and host school Holy Angels 14-1 in pool play. Pool play consisted of 10 singles and five doubles matches in a best 2 of 3 game format. The Spartans pool play results earned the team a seeded spot in the championship bracket.
The format for the championship bracket play would be a best 3 of 5 game format with play stopping when one team reached eight wins of the scheduled 10 singles and five doubles matches.
The Spartans faced Lakeville North in the semifinals who had defeated rival Lakeville South 8-4 in the quarterfinals.
The Spartans did not even get to put all the singles matches out as they won the first eight matches for the shut out and their second trip in school history to the championship match. The Spartans fell to Wayzata in the 2019 championship match.
The Spartans would face longtime rival Eagan in the championship match. Eagan has won four Open Division State Championships since 2005 and eliminated the Spartans several times in the last 10 years.
As expected, the match delivered the most competitive matches of the event and this season. The Spartans won six of the 10 singles matches to gain a 6-4 advantage going into doubles play.
The Spartans got convincing wins from Aiden Ecker, Preston Perrill, Daigan Berger and Owen Skanse. The Spartans other two singles victories were dramatic comeback wins by Hugh Perrill and Jack Tanner. Both players trailed two games to none and won three straight games to bring home the matches that gave the Spartans the edge heading into the doubles.
Senior captains Aiden Ecker and Preston Perrill quickly added the seventh win with a 3-0 sweep in their doubles match. Several minutes later seniors Jack Tanner and Sam Skanse clinched the championship with a 3-1 win which was followed by a win by Joe Kasner and Owen Skanse giving the Spartans a 9-6 victory and its first Open Division title.
Ecker and fellow captain and No. 1 singles player Matias Maule have been starters since seventh grade and finished their careers with an unforgettable undefeated season.
Girls make spirited state title defense
The Orono girls came into the tournament as defending state champions and made a great run of their own at this year’s event. Senior captain Carli Olsen, and teammates Gigi Martin, Mackenzie Callan and Kaavya Kokate all won multiple matches while sweeping pool play matches against Forest Lake, Mounds View and Lakeville North.
The Spartans faced Holy Angels in the semifinals sweeping the Stars to advance to its second consecutive final. The Spartans faced an incredibly talented Wayzata Trojans team. The girl’s tournament uses a five match “Davis Cup” style format with four singles matches split up by a doubles match. Olsen and Callan played in the best match of the entire girl’s tournament winning three straight games after dropping the first two games of their doubles match with the most spirited crowd of the day cheering for both teams. The Trojans ultimately clinched a 3-1 win to take its first school title in the Girl’s division.
