With a beautiful fall weather week, the Orono Men’s soccer team played two matches splitting between home against New Prague and away at Southwest Christian. The Spartans walked away with a 4-0 win versus New Prague and 1-0 victory in a well fought match with Southwest Christian. The Spartans improved to 4-1-2 on the season. All programs have celebrated success this year with records of: JV 4-0, B-team 2-1-0, and C-team 4-0-0 with 25 goals scored and three conceded.
The Spartans played the early game at 5 p.m. hosting the New Prague Trojans with sunshine and the temperature in the seventies. They went to work early with near chances from a Cal Ehlen header on a corner kick, Ben Summers and Andy Dewitt just missing the connection on the goal line, and the attempted back heel from Andy on a long throw in from Holden Scharf. The Trojans fought back with what was described on twitter as “quite a kerfuffle in the box” but goalkeeper Hadley Stephenson stepped up to clear the play. Freshman Nate Halloff saw his first varsity action in defense and steadily stopped the Trojans attempted advances. It took 28 minutes for the Spartans to get on the board with a low driven ball from Brody Cook that Andy Dewitt finished as it rebounded off the right post. Ten minutes later, Senior Ryan Rudd capped off his varsity career with a goal resulting from a Finn Rohrer pass. Ryan will return to playing football and will be missed by his soccer teammates. The half ended at 2-0.
The Spartans struck again in the sixth minute of the second half as Brody Cook set-up Will Johnston in the box. Will drilled the ball towards the far left post placing the score at 3-0. Senior goalkeeper Matt Skalla played his first varsity minutes and confidently guarded the net. The Spartans continued to possess the ball, especially in the attacking third of play. From the multiple sequences of attacks, they earned a penalty kick from a Trojan foul in the box. The goalkeeper guessed correctly and made a nice save on a low driven shot. The Spartan offense continued their possession and two minutes later, Will Johnston found an open Ben Halloff. Ben scored to increase the total to 4-0. Leif Johnson, Jack Tanner, and Sebastian Loder shut down the New Prague counter attack by winning the ball in the air. The Spartans controlled the field of play throughout the match but notably increased their opportunities in the second half with outstanding sequences of combinations between Jamie Bazil, Brody Cook, Will Johnston, Ben Summers, Ben Halloff, and Andy Dewitt. The game finished with a 4-0 win for Orono.
The Spartans again had the early game at 4:30 p.m. as they visited the Southwest Christian Stars on another spectacular weather day. The match was played on a well-maintained grass field and the Spartans quickly realized they had to make the adjustments from turf to grass and account for a short and narrow pitch. Early on in the match, the referee set the tone that the play would be called tight for both sides. The teams battled for possession in midfield and Orono was able to generate some early possibilities with shots from Sam Carlson and Matias Maule. Jamie Bazil added to the shot attempts and effectively tracked back on defense to stop the Stars attack. Defender Jack Tanner sent multiple dangerous crosses into the box producing more scoring opportunities. The Stars counter attacked with several long ball attempts that Sebastian Loder and Cal Ehlen disrupted. Ben Halloff’s signature long throw-ins increased the scoring chances with attempts from Ben Summers and Andy Dewitt. Some good chances from both sides and the half ended at 0-0.
The lone goal of the match would come in the fifth minute. Following a corner by Will Johnston and shot by Ben Summers that the keeper blocked, Andy Dewitt cleaned up the rebound for Orono to take the lead. Southwest Christian continued the returned pressure through the half that required goalkeeper Hadley Stephenson to remain alert and come off his line to break up the long ball tactic. Christian Kavanagh and Aiden Ecker combined on a corner kick that sent the ball over the net. The offensive chances went back and forth through the half, however, one goal would remain enough to preserve the win. Brad “Cookie” Carlson, current Southwest current Head Coach and former Orono Head Coach, congratulated the Spartans on a well fought victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.