The Orono Spartans took two tough losses in conference games against Chanhassen and Chaska.
Chanhassen hosted the second meeting for the two teams. Orono won the first meeting by 20 points.
The two teams started out with very hot shooting. Orono got early threes from Jake Farrell, Grant Gunderson, Kyle Kallenbach, Zach Close and Isaiah Hagen.
But the Storm matched the Spartans’ hot shooting to keep the game close. It turned out to be the highest scoring half of the year, the Spartans leading 49-44 at the break.
Chanhassen sophomore Maxwell Woods and Orono’s Hagen had a great battle, scoring 18 and 23 points in the first half.
In the second half, the Storm stayed hot, reversing the Spartan lead and building one of their own. The Spartans uncharacteristically failed to ramp up their defensive intensity.
Contrary to many games throughout the year, they were unable to mount a second half comeback. In the end, Chanhassen scored 60 second half points to hold off the Spartans and win 105-85.
The shootout between Woods and Hagen was epic. Woods finished with a Chanhassen school record 38 points. Hagen fell just 5 points short of an Orono school record, notching an incredible 44.
“Chanhassen played a great game, scoring 105 points. It seemed like they never missed,” head coach Barry Wohler said. “Isaiah scoring 44 points in the game was amazing as well. We will make the adjustments defensively for sure.”
Junior Kyle Kallenbach went down with an injury in the second half, blunting the Spartans ability to overcome the torrid Chanhassen shooting. Freshman Brady Wooley played his first varsity minutes in the game’s second half.
Hagen scored on 6 of his 10 three point shots. Farrell and Gunderson each knocked down a couple of three point attempts and led the Spartans with 10 and 6 rebounds, respectively. Zach Close and Farrell scored 9 points each. Sebastian Loder scored 7, Gunderson 6 and Cohen Kellogg 5.
The Spartans then hosted the Chaska Hawks for the second meeting. Chaska won the first meeting 62-60.
In this game, the Spartans were excited to avenge the loss and remain in first place in the Metro West Conference. The Orono community was celebrating Parent Night and Youth Night, so the crowd was loud and proud as they cheered on the Spartans.
Orono jumped out to a strong start, building an early 10-point advantage. As the game progressed, the Spartans struggled to hit outside shots. In the end, the Spartans hit a season-low two shots from behind the arc on 25 attempts and fell 68-62 to Chaska.
“I thought our team defense was much better tonight,” Wohler said. “Unfortunately, we aren’t going to win many games shooting 2-25 from the three point line”.
Hagen had another strong game, scoring 27 points on 11-20 shooting. The rest of the team shot just 13-38. Farrell contributed 10, Jack Kopesky scored 8, Loder and Kellogg scored 6 each and Riley Nelson scored 5. One bright spot was the Spartans’ rebounding effort. They outrebounded the much taller Hawks 37-34. Gunderson and Farrell led with 8 rebounds each, Loder grabbed 7 rebounds and Hagen 6. Gunderson and Loder led the team with 3 assists each. Wooley tallied his first varsity rebound and assist on the night.
Hawks senior Brady Nicholson scored 25 points, also notching his 1,000 career point near the end of the game. The Spartans are now 18-6 as they enter the last week of the regular season.
