Orono has played one of the tougher schedules in Class 4A football in Minnesota this season.
Five of the first six games were against larger 5A schools and all of them had winning records.
In the single game against a 4A school, Holy Angels, Orono walked away with a decisive 30-7 victory. This week’s game was Orono’s last time playing up a class this year and was their toughest test facing an undefeated Chaska Hawk team that was ranked No. 5 in class 5A.
The Spartans started the game with strong aggressive defense that kept the Hawks offense in check and provided the offense early opportunities.
Orono’s offense put together two strong drives in the first quarter getting down inside the Chaska 25 yard line twice and unfortunately came up empty on the scoreboard.
Chaska got on the scoreboard first, converting a 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Orono answered that when Jack Kalman hit a 29-yard field goal midway through the second quarter to tie the score at 3-3.
Chaska put together a long drive near the end of the second quarter that resulted in a touchdown an a 10-3 lead at the half.
Head coach Joe McPherson talked about his team after the game, “We played with a physical Chaska team the entire first half. Chaska is a big and physical team – our players played with a lot of heart on Friday.”
The second half started like the first half ended with Chaska putting together long back-to-back drives focusing on their ground game.
The Hawks scored twice in the third quarter to extend their lead and the final score to 24-3.
Aiden Mueller paced the Orono offense with 19 carries for 80 yards and Gage Kracht gained 34 yards on 4fourcarries providing an effective change of pace to the Orono rushing attack.
Charlie Kraus and Victor Ruhland each had 18 yards on the ground. Passing against the stingy Chaska defense was tough with Kraus throwing for 51 yards on a 7 of 18 night. Nash Tichy caught two balls for 30 yards, Victor Ruhland had three catches for 21 yards, and Connor Mahoney had one catch for four yards and it was a crucial one converting on a third down play early in the game to keep a Spartan drive alive.
Defensively, Nash Tichy led the Spartans with nine tackles including a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery, Gage Kracht had seven tackles, Mason Pankonin five, Josh Greenagel and Oliver Stevenson with four, Eli McKown with three and a tackle for loss, and Charlie Brophy with two tackles, a sack and a tackle for a loss.
McPherson looked ahead to the final stretch of the regular season, “I’m excited about how our team has improved every week and as we get into the last part of our schedule, I believe we will be competitive with any 4A school. We have two games left in our regular season and it will be fun to see our boys compete against BSM this week and Hill Murray to finish the season.”
Orono plays it’s final home game of the regular season this coming Friday against Benilde-St. Margarets with Kickoff at 7 p.m. The 12 seniors on the Orono roster will be recognized with a brief ceremony on the field at 6:30 p.m.
“We have Senior Night this Friday – it is a great time to honor our seniors and all they have done for the Orono Football Program,” said McPherson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.