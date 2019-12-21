Orono traveled to St. Michael Saturday for the 10 team STMA Invite and came away with three second place finishes for the day. Blake Ament (120), Jacob Schmid (152), and Noah Arneson (160) all performed well enroute to their finals matches. Ament started the day with two falls over Elk Rivers , Benny Kozilka and the #2 seed Sam Long of St. Cloud Tech. before succumbing to top seeded Clayden Christenson of Forest Lake in the finals match.
Jacob Schmid started the day with an 7-5 overtime victory over Forest Lake’s Cole Decker. He then pounded out a 5-3 decision over Jonah Hayes of STMA before falling to Jack Fudge of Perham in the finals.
Noah Arneson’s first match ended with a first period fall of #3 seed Jack Latterell of St. Cloud Tech. He then worked through a 3-2 decision over Elk River’s Hunter Larson before falling to Hayden LeMonds of STMA in the finals.
Three other wrestlers placing sixth in the varsity tourney were Daniel Musgjerd (106), John McCuskey (170), and Johnny Harstad (195). Overall, the team finished in 6th place.
In the JV tournament Frankie Stevenson (113) and Mason Pankonin both placed second.
According to Head Coach Joe McPherson, “It was a good day of wrestling yesterday in St. Michael. We had a lot of matches and our wrestlers got some more experience on the mat. I was proud of how they fought and battled on the mat. We had some really good performances by guys on both Varsity & JV.”
The Spartans competed Thursday, Dec. 12 at Waconia in a tri-dual meet.
