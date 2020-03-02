he Orono Boys Table Tennis Team was supposed to be in a transition year having graduated seven from last year’s roster at the State Championships. The Spartans, nevertheless, had a great season dropping only one match all season and felt confident heading into the Minnesota State High School Championship on Feb. 9 at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield.
The Boys opened with pool play in the morning and secured wins against St. Paul Como Park, Minnehaha Academy and Lakeville South. The match with the Cougars from Lakeville South was full of tight matches, but the Spartans were able to claim a 10 – 5 win. The Spartans pool performance earned them a place in the Championship bracket as one of the top four seeds.
The Spartans faced host school Academy of Holy Angels in the championship bracket quarterfinals and won easily. This win earned Orono a re-match with the Eagan Wildcats who handed the Spartans their only regular season loss in December at the Benilde St. Margaret’s Red Knight Invite.
The Spartans started slowly against the Wildcats who jumped out to a quick 3 – 0 lead with their strength at the top of the line-up. The Spartans fought back and trailed 4 – 3 when the Wildcats surged ahead with the strength of a couple of closely contested five set wins. The Wildcats closed out the Spartans 8 – 3, ending the Spartans hopes for the State Championship.
The Spartans had to bounce back quickly if they wanted the third place hardware. Their opponent was Lakeville South. The Spartans played their best match of the day and defeated the Cougars 8 – 2 to secure the third place trophy. The Spartans wrapped up their season with a 10 – 2 record. The Spartans have finished fourth, second, second and third in the last four State High School Championships and will only lose two State roster players to graduation this spring. The Spartans should be right in the championship mix again next season! The Orono Table Tennis Team is open to boys and girls in grades 9 – 12, is coached by Mike Kasner, and is coordinated by Orono Community Education.
