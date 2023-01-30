The Orono boys swim and dive team had another great week starting with a win against Bloomington Jefferson by a score of 95-75.
The Spartans started the meet taking first in the 200 medley relay with the team of Walter Royal, Colin Ziegler, Eli Fish and Mitchell Volk swimming a time of 1:48.71. Jefferson’s Aiden Shermak took first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.73), with Eli Fish taking second (1:51.50). Orono dominated in the 200 individual medley with Owen Gagne taking first (2:06.25) and Mitchell Volk taking second (2:17.86).
In the 50 freestyle, Jefferson had a one-two finish: Lucas Backes finished first (23.57) and Brenden Lucas took second (23.62). Gagne then took first in the 100 butterfly (56.88). In an exciting 100 freestyle race, Shermak and Royal dueled for first place with Shermak narrowly edging Royal by one one-hundredth of a second with a time of 48.93. Fish and Volk showed their strength in the 500 freestyle taking first (5:16.30) and second (5:34.21), respectively.
After Jefferson took first in the 200 freestyle relay, Orono’s Riley Jeremiason responded by taking first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.70). Orono then had another one-two finish in the 100 breaststroke with Kaden Starcznski taking first (1:05.51) and Royal second (1:06.44). The 400 freestyle relay finished the meet with lots of screaming and cheering from both teams and fans. The Spartan team of Fish, Starcznski, Gagne and Royal ultimately won the race with a time of 3.22.18.
The Spartans competed at the True Team Class A State meet on Saturday at the U of M with 11 other teams. Orono took fourth place overall with 1,652 points, their highest place finish at this meet since its inception in 2001. Breck-Blake and St. Thomas Academy dueled it out for first place, with Breck-Blake taking first with 2,168 points, followed closely by STA with 2099.5 points. Northfield was third with 1,780 points.
The Spartans showed their strength across all three relay events, finishing in the top five in each one. (Every team is allowed 4 entries per event, so each relay and individual event had 48 entries.)
The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and Colin Ziegler took second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.46. The team of Eli Fish, Ziegler, Mitchell Volk, and Gagne took third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.47), and the team of Royal, Fish, Starcznski and Volk took fifth place in the 400 freestyle Relay with a time of 3:20.14.
Top eight finishers in the individual events included Royal taking first place in the 100 fly (52.08), and third in the 200 free (1:45.56); Starcznski finishing fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:02.53), and sixth in the 500 free (5:00.51); Fish taking sixth place in the 100 butterfly (55.32), and sixth in the 100 backstroke (55.54); Gagne seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:49.15) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (59.50); and in the 1-meter diving event, eighth-grader Gideon Fish finishing in second place, scoring 369.10 points.
There were also several notable time drops at this meet: Riley Jeremiason dropped 1.12 seconds (1:59.98) in the 200 freestyle, and 1.5 seconds in the 100 freestyle (53.61); in the 200 individual medley, seniors Adam Trongard dropped 3.11 seconds (2:20.28) and Eli Hamer 2.66 seconds (2:21.89); in the 50 freestyle sophomore Justin Barry dropped .15 seconds (25.15), junior Jackson Gilster dropped .42 seconds (25.82), and freshman Bjorn Jaenchen dropped .54 seconds (26.55); sophomore Stewart
Royal broke the one-minute mark in the 100 butterfly (59.74), dropping 2.36 seconds, and dropped over five seconds in the 500 freestyle (5:24.03); Volk improved his time on the 100 freestyle, dropping 1.42 seconds (53.18), and broke the one-minute mark in the 100 back (59.99), dropping 2.91 seconds; and freshman Luke Hamer and eighth-grader Ethan Weiss swam neck and neck in the 500 freestyle, both dropping around six seconds with times of 5:42.26 (Hamer) and 5:42.52 (Weiss). The Orono divers continued to show their depth with Jaenchen taking 13th place (260.75 points), and sophomore Sam Mulvahill 17th (173.65 points) amongst a group of 34 competitors.
The Spartans’ next meet is at St. Louis Park on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m., when they take on the Orioles.
