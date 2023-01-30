Orono boys swim.JPG

Spartan senior Eli Hamer dives in for the 200 medley relay at True Team State meet. (Submitted photos)

The Orono boys swim and dive team had another great week starting with a win against Bloomington Jefferson by a score of 95-75.

The Spartans started the meet taking first in the 200 medley relay with the team of Walter Royal, Colin Ziegler, Eli Fish and Mitchell Volk swimming a time of 1:48.71. Jefferson’s Aiden Shermak took first in the 200 freestyle (1:48.73), with Eli Fish taking second (1:51.50). Orono dominated in the 200 individual medley with Owen Gagne taking first (2:06.25) and Mitchell Volk taking second (2:17.86).

