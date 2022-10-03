Orono hosted New Prague on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a Metro West Conference dual in the pool.
”It was a really fun meet for the girls against another top-10 state ranked squad. I thought this meet really showed the improvements our seventh and eighth graders have made since joining the high school program. (There were) a lot of great swims and some big time drops out of that group. The girls had to rally a little bit with 6 kids out sick for the meet, but they handled the adversity well,” said head coach Seguin.
Orono started the meet strong, with the team of Graycin Andreen (9), Skye Thalhuber (12), Hailey Ball (12), and Lila James taking first in the 200 medley relay. The Spartans continued their dominance, taking first, second, and third place in the 200 free and 200 IM. The top finishers in the 200 free were sophomores Mallory Knutson and Elle Davis, followed by freshman Lola Schottler. Touching the wall ahead of the Trojans in the 200 IM were Andreen, Reilly Anderson (10), and Celia Howard (9). In the 50 free, Orono gave up the top spot to the Trojans but still picked up the majority of the points with the second through fourth spots courtesy of senior captains Kaelyn Knutson and Skye Thalhuber and junior Haley Holzschuh.
Diving was dominated by the Trojans who claimed the top three spots in both JV and Varsity. Illness and injury meant only four of the Spartans’ eight divers competed at the meet. Orono’s three varsity divers were Miley Lewin (9) in fourth place, Delilah Tate (10) in fifth place, and Eliza Hansen (10) in sixth. The lone Orono JV diver, Jadyn Herrera (10) placed fourth.
The Spartan swimmers went 2, 3, 4 in the two events following diving, with Addie Thalhuber (12), K. Knutson, and Ileana Berg (7) locking up those spots in the 100 fly, followed by James, Ball, and Holzschuh in the 100 free. In the 500 free, Andreen finished first, narrowly missing the pool record, with teammate Katherine Springmeyer (9) touching in third place.
The 200 free relay ended with Orono claiming the top two spots and 12 of 14 possible points. The first place relay was James, Davis, A. Thalhuber, and K. Knutson. Coming in second were S. Thalhuber, Ainsley Francis (7), Holzschuh, and I. Berg.
The Spartan trio of Anderson, M. Knutson, and Schottler took the top three spots in the 100 back. The 100 breast victory went to Ball, and freshman Celia Howard claimed third. A 400 free relay victory for Orono wrapped up a solid series of swimming by the Spartans.
With an undefeated dual meet record, Orono is looking ahead to three more upcoming home meets against BSM, St Louis Park (Thursday, Oct. 6), and Chaska (Wednesday, Oct 12) before they travel to Willmar on Saturday, Oct. 15 to defend their Section 3A True Team title. This team continues to be one to watch and is currently ranked third in the state for Class A.
