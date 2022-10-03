Orono hosted New Prague on Thursday, Sept. 22 for a Metro West Conference dual in the pool.

”It was a really fun meet for the girls against another top-10 state ranked squad. I thought this meet really showed the improvements our seventh and eighth graders have made since joining the high school program. (There were) a lot of great swims and some big time drops out of that group. The girls had to rally a little bit with 6 kids out sick for the meet, but they handled the adversity well,” said head coach Seguin.

