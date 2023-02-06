Orono swim 1.jpg

Orono senior Kaden Starcznski swims to victory in the 200 individual medley at St. Louis Park. (Submitted photos)

The Orono boys swim team claimed victory against St. Louis Park in a tightly contested meet on Thursday night. The Spartans edged the Orioles by just two points in an exciting back-and-forth match-up.

The Orono 200 edley relay team of Walter Royal, Owen Gagne, Stewart Royal and Colin Ziegler started off the meet with a first place finish in a time of 1:43.81. But the Orioles struck

