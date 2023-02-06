The Orono boys swim team claimed victory against St. Louis Park in a tightly contested meet on Thursday night. The Spartans edged the Orioles by just two points in an exciting back-and-forth match-up.
The Orono 200 edley relay team of Walter Royal, Owen Gagne, Stewart Royal and Colin Ziegler started off the meet with a first place finish in a time of 1:43.81. But the Orioles struck
back in the 200 freestyle posting a 1-2 finish by Miles Nordling (1:47.15) and Henry Berg (1:54.28), Berg besting Orono’s Owen Gagne by just two one-hundreths of a second (1:54.30).
In the 200 individual medley, the Spartan’s Kaden Starcznski took first (2:05.50) and Stewart Royal third (2:14.66) to tie the meet at 13-13. The 50 freestyle was next and Walter Royal and Ziegler put the Spartan’s back in front by two going into the break, finishing first (22.04) and third (24.49), respectively.
In the 100 butterfly, the teams split points with Walter Royal again taking first place (53.03) and the Orioles finishing second and third. But in the 100 freestyle, St. Louis Park tied things up again with first (Nordling, 47.96) and third place finishes. Orono’s Eli Fish claimed second in the event with a 50.96.
The teams once again split points in the 500 freestyle, as Orono’s Starcznski swam neck and neck with the Oriole’s Berg in a grueling race, the Spartan senior coming away with the victory by just over a second, 5:04.14 to 5:05.41. But the Orioles also took third in the event, keeping the score tied going into the 200 freestyle relay. St. Louis Park took first in the relay with a 1:32.84, putting them ahead by two points. The Orono team of Fish, Gagne, Riley Jeremiason, and Starcznski finished second (1:34.36), and Orono’s Justin Barry, Jack Thompson, Jackson Gilster and Adam Trongard finished third (1:44.22.)
With just three events to go, and down by one point, Orono looked to their team depth to regain the lead and create a buffer going into the final relay, knowing St. Louis Park would likely win that event.
In the 100 backstroke, the Spartan’s Eli Fish took first (58.44), and the Orioles took second. But it was Orono’s Justin Barry, having just come off the relay, who came up big
for the Spartans by finishing third by just under a second (1:04.99) and giving them a key point to put them ahead by one.
The Spartans needed some insurance points and got them in the 100 breaststroke, with a one-two finish by Gagne (1:00.91) and senior Eli Hamer (1:12.2) who held off the Oriole’s Caleb Teichmen (1:14.02), and helped put the team ahead by six points going into the last relay.
As expected, St. Louis Park took first and third in the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, and the Orono team of Starcznski, Fish, Ziegler and W. Royal finished second (3:25.01).
It was not enough to overcome the Spartan’s lead, and Orono claimed victory with a final score of 48-46.
The Spartans’ last home meet of the season takes place Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m., when they’ll take on the Waconia Wildcats.
