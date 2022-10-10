Last week, the Spartans hosted the Benilde St. Margaret’s Red Knights, who finished 10th in State last year and returned three All-State athletes.
Once again, the Spartans’ strength and depth were on display, with Orono clinching the victory by 19 points. BSM took an early 8-6 lead by winning the 200 Medley Relay, while Orono took second and third place, but that was the only time BSM held the lead all night.
Freshman Graycin Andreen ran away with the 200 Free, cruising to a finish in a time of 1:56.85, over five seconds ahead of the next swimmer, showing why she is the reigning Section 3A champion in that event. In the 200 IM, the top two spots went to senior captains Hailey Ball and Addie Thalhuber, both of whom were Section finalists in this event in 2021. Benilde senior standout Lauren Benedict took the win in the 50 Free, followed by Spartan sophomores Mallory Knutson and Elle Davis and junior Haley Holzschuh.
Orono’s varsity divers claimed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th behind BSM’s 2021 state-qualifier. Miley Lewin (9) continues to lead the pack for the Spartans on the springboard, followed by up-and-comers Eliza Hansen (10) and Nora Haglin (7).
In the 100 Fly, BSM’s Benedict was once again victorious, chased by M. Knutson who finished second. Young Spartan swimmers Ileana Berg (7) and Sutton Williams (8) claimed 4th and 6th place. The 100 Free was a sweep for the Spartans who locked up the top three spots, courtesy of Andreen, Davis, and Celia Howard (9). In a reversal of fortune, the next event, the 500 Free, was dominated by BSM, as the top Orono finisher, Kaelyn Knutson (12) touched the wall in 4th, providing some levity, by somehow managing to lose both her cap and goggles during the race.
The Spartan squad of Andreen, Ball, S. Thalhuber, and M. Knutson easily claimed the win in the 200 Free Relay, and their teammates Davis, Howard, Lila James (11) and Lola Schottler (9) locked up the 3rd spot. Orono swept the 100 Back, thanks to Ball, A. Thalhuber, and Holzschuh. The 100 Breast victory went to 2021 State medalist Skye Thalhuber (12) with teammates Reilly Anderson (10) and Williams claiming 3rd and 4th. By the time the 400 Free Relay came around, Orono’s victory was a foregone conclusion, but the Spartans still managed to rally and take the top spot with the foursome of James, K. Knutson, A. Thalhuber, and Andreen.
After the meet, senior captain Kaelyn Knutson said, “So far our team has been doing really well this season! With a 5-0 dual meet record, I feel very confident we will be able to defend our conference and section championship titles.”
Orono will host St. Louis Park on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Chaska on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Up next are the True Team meets, which reward a team for its depth. Orono won the Section 3A True Team meet last year and was runner-up at True Team State. Look for them to be contenders again this year.
