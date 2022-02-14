The Orono boys swim and dive team had a busy week in the pool, coming away with two decisive victories.
On Monday night, Orono beat Simley by a score of 113-73, and later in the week beat New Prague by a score of 101-76.
The Spartans started the Simley meet taking first in the 200 medley relay. The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal, and Simon Vinton swam a time of 1:46.05. The Spartans also took first place in the 400 free relay with the team of Starcznski, John Fort, Gagne, and Royal (3:27.07).
Orono had several individual event winners including Royal in the 200 individual medley (2:05.40) and 100 back (58.20), Gagne in the 100 fly (57.61) and 100 breast (1:05.08), Starcznski in the 500 free (5:09.08), and Fort in the 50 free (24.52).
Nick Fogle took first in the 1 meter diving (253.275 points), and Gideon Fish took third (190.65 points).
Simley’s Nico Losinski had a very impressive night with a decisive win in the 200 freestyle (1:45.83), and a record breaking performance in the 100 freestyle establishing a new Orono pool record with a time of 47.38.
The Mound Westonka JV 400 free relay team of Wyatt Helms, Sean Dolder, Eren Alemdar, and Bryce Helms won their race with a time of 4:20.07. (Due to MSHSL co-op rules, combined with their small team size, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West conference dual meets).
The meet versus New Prague began with Orono taking first in the 200 medley relay. The team of Eli Fish, Owen Gagne, Adam Trongard, and John Fort swam a time of 1:50.42. Orono also took first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.63 from Kaden Starcznski.
New Prague’s Brendan Panka came back to win the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.21.
The next event was the 50 freestyle, and Orono took the top three spots: Walter Royal taking first with a time 23.30, Eli Fish in second (24.43), and Peter Nicklow in third (25.40).
The 1-meter diving followed with Nick Fogel taking first (234.15 points) and Gideon Fish taking second (206.15).
Alex Dvorak from New Prague took first in the 100 fly (1:03.30), then Walter Royal edged out New Prague’s Jacob Bisek in the 100 freestyle by 32 one-hundredths of a second (51.32 vs. 51.00).
New Prague’s Brendan Panka took first again in the 500 free with a time of 5:05.82. Orono was back on top in the 200 free relay with the team of Riley Jeremiason, Eli Fish, Owen Gagne, and Walter Royal swimming a time of 1:36.20.
Orono dominated in the 100 back with Starcznski taking first (1:00.12) and Jackson Gilster taking second (1:07.52).
Orono swam the next two races exhibition, so New Prague took the top two spots in the 100 breast with Jonathan Sayler taking first (1:12.84) and Foster Dresen taking second (1:15.35). New Prague won the final event of the night, the 400 free relay, with a time of 3:36.98.
This week Orono/Mound Westonka hosts their last home meet versus Waconia on Tuesday night and will wrap up the week with the JV Conference Championship meet on Saturday in Bloomington.
