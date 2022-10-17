The Spartan swimmers were dominant against the visiting St. Louis Park Orioles.
Right off the bat, the Spartans finished 1, 2, 3 in the 200 Medley relay, led by the team of Reilly Anderson (10), Graycin Andreen (9), Mallory Knutson (10), and Lila James (11).
In the 200 freestyle, Orono gave up the top spot to SLP but then claimed 2nd, 4th, and 5th place courtesy of Skye Thalhuber (11), Shelby Sloneker (7), and Ellie Mann (8).
The 200 IM saw 7th grade twins Sophie and Ileana Berg almost tie, with Sophie out-touching her sister by just 0.15 seconds. Orono took the top three spots in the 50 freestyle, led by James, and followed by teammates Ella Johnson (11) and Hailey Ball (12).
The Orioles do not have a diving program, so after a short break, it was quickly onto the second half of the swimming events. Youngster S. Berg touched first in the 100 fly and her teammates Celia Howard (9) and Sutton Williams (8) followed her into the wall to take 3rd and 4th place. The 100 freestyle was another Spartan sweep of the top three spots, with Elle Davis (9) leading the way, Addie Thalhuber (12) in second, and Katherine Springmeyer (9) in third. In the 500 freestyle, Orono’s top finisher, in second place, was 7th grader Ainsley Francis. Following Francis were I. Berg and S. Thalhuber.
The 200 freestyle relay was a repeat of the Medley, with all three of Orono’s relays finishing ahead of SLP. The show of strength continued with a sweep of the 100 backstroke. The top 100 back swimmers were Sofie Dyvik (9), S. Sloneker, and Springmeyer. Williams was fastest into the wall in the 100 breast, trailed by James and Francis. Spartan relays sprinted past SLP in the final event of the meet, locking up a solid victory for the now 6-0 reigning Conference and Section champions.
The Spartans are currently ranked 3rd in the state for Class A, and their schedule heats this week. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Spartans will take their strong and deep team to battle out the other Section 3A teams in an effort to retain their Section 3A True Team title. The following Tuesday, Oct. 18, the team travels to Chanhassen to compete with the Storm, who are currently ranked 8th in the state in Class AA, in a meet that will ultimately decide the 2022 Metro West Conference Champion.
