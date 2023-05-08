Orono varsity softball’s second week is in the books with mixed results.
The Spartans played three games going 1-2 in those three games.
The first loss of the season was to Waconia, with the Spartans falling 10-0. Orono had little offense, with Waconia holding Orono to just three hits, all by sophomore Ashley Ishaug. Waconia got out to a quick lead and never looked back. The Wildcats needed just four at bats to secure the win.
The next game was against Big Lake, who beat the Spartans 8-1. The game was very tight through the first three innings, but Big Lake broke it open in the bottom of the fourth with four runs followed by two in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Orono scored its lone run in the sixth on a Hornet error on a ball hit by senior Lennea Jensen.
The final game of the week was against Hutchinson. The Spartan offence woke up from its long slumber and scored seven runs to the Tiger’s four. Orono got out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first.
However, Hutch answered with three of their own in the top of the third. Orono responded with one in the bottom of the frame followed by four in the fourth. Senior Olivia Kallay blasted a three-run home run placing the game out of reach. Senior Rachel Ishaug not only earned the win, but helped her own cause with three hits and a walk. Senio Katlyn Fix also contributed two hits in the game.
The Orono softball team got off to great start to the season by winning their first two games.
The first game was played against Chanhassen, who got three runs in the top of first inning. The Spartans answered with five of their own runs in the bottom. Senior Olivia Kallay highlighted the five-run outburst with a grand slam. Senior pitcher Rachel Ishaug settled in after the first and only allowed one run the rest of the way. Orono won the game 14-4. The offense was on fire, with multiple players having multiple hits, with Kallay, sophomore Regan Mieras and freshman Stella Oh each clubbing home runs in the contest.
Next up was Benilde-St. Margaret. Orono fell behind 4-2 after the first inning, but battled back to secure a 6-5 win at Benilde. Rachel Ishaug settled in after a bumpy first inning shutting down Benilde until giving up a two-out home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. She quickly induced the next batter to pop up ending the game.
The Spartans offense stayed out muscling out 13 total hits, with Kallay, Ashley. Ishaug, Lennea Jensen, Oh and sophomore Amelia Hawley each having multiple hits.
Coach Chris Johnson was very excited after the wins saying “I’m very excited to be able to coach this group of girls. They have big goals and as coaches, we are doing everything we can to help this group crush them! Our focus is quality at bats, every day outs and a team first mentality.”
The first week of May is set to be busy, with four games scheduled.
