The Orono Spartan softball team is off to a good start in 2023.
Their current record is 7-4 with nine regular season games to go.
The last week saw the squad go 4 and 2 in a very busy week.
On Tuesday, the Spartans faced off with St. Louis Park. The team cruised to a 5-1 win. Senior Rachel Ishaug was the winning pitcher. Freshman Stella Oh and sophomore Regan Mieras each had multiple hits to lead the offense.
On Wednesday, the Spartans mated up with Chaska, coming out on top in a very tightly contested game. The teams matched each other 4-4 through 6 innings. Chaska failed to score in the top on the 7th, opening the door for a dramatic walk off double by Ishaug, with sophomore Alex Paulson scoring the winning run. Most of the Spartan line up had hits, with senior O Kallay and Ishaug each delivery two each.
However, the tables turned on Thursday. Once again, the Spartans took on Chaska, but took a 9-4 loss. The Orono offense had eight total hits, with junio C. Bertran delivering three hits and two RBI. Senior A. Hawley and Oh each had two hits. Chaska put the contest out of reach when pitcher Coppersmith hit a 3-run home run in the fourth, putting Chaska up 6-0. Orono answered with four in the top of the fifth, but that was as close it got.
The week ended with three games on Saturday in Becker. The team went 2-1, taking second at the 28th annual Becker High School tournament.
The Spartans defeated Spring Lake Park 6-2. Ishaug was the winning pitcher. She also had three hits, as did senior L. Jensen and Mieras.
Next the Spartans defeated Rocori 8-5. This was a tight contest until Bertam hit a moon shot 2 -un home run putting Orono up for good. The Spartan’s offense was solid, totaling 13 hits. Oh, Mieras, Jensen and Bertam each delivery multiple hits.
The final game of the week had the Spartans facing the Becker Bulldogs. Becker held off the Spartans despite a 2-run home run from A. Hawley and nine total hits. Oh and Mieras stayed hot with two hits each. However, Becker proved to be a little too much for the Spartans.
Overall, Orono varsity had a productive week. They will need to keep that momentum with a full schedule of four games during the week of May 8.
