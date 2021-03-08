Orono Pee Wee Hockey.jpg

The Orono Pee Wee-A Team took a third-place win at New Hope Invitational. (Submitted photo)

Congratulations to the Orono Spartan’s Pee Wee-A team on their third place win in the recent New Hope Invitational Hockey Tournament! The team played a spirited game against a very competent Wayzata team in the third place game and won 5-4 in an “edge of your seat, back-and-forth“ contest. The team went 3-1 in tournament play with wins over Woodbury (3-1), Fargo Freeze (3-1) and Wayzata (5-4) with their only loss coming against a strong Centennial team (1-4). Goalie Max Lewin played spectacularly in nets throughout the weekend. Congratulations to the following team members: Luca DeCubellis, Ryan, De Lange, Easton Eslinger, Boston Foster, Will Krusemark, Rory Kvern, Max Lewin, Ben Palmer, Winfield Stephens, Jake Thalhuber, Blake Tichy, Connor Timmins and Cruz Tousignant. Coaches were head coach Garrit Otten and assistant coaches Caleb Callaway, Judd Loewenstein, Carter Lukenda and Fred West.

