The day after Christmas started early for the players, coaches and managers, as, they boarded a coach bus at 7 a.m for their trek to Hibbing for a 3-day tournament. They tipped-off their first game against Duluth East. The early minutes of the game was a back and forth, as Orono took a brief 10-9 lead on a 3-point basket by Sebastian Loder. Duluth then made a run and Orono found themselves down 19-27 late in the first half. They continued to battle on defense but had a number of missed baskets and went into the locker room down 23-35.
The second half Orono came out hungry and focused. Connor Chappell hit the first two shots for Orono as they fought to close the gap. With solid defense and aggressive offense from Jake Farrell, Graham Beltrand, Andy Mandel and Connor Chappell, Orono closed the gap to 59-63 in the closing minutes but, lost with a final score of 59-66.
“I felt we played really well the second half and started to get our confidence back,” Coach Wohler stated.
The following day, Orono hosted Duluth Denfeld for an afternoon game. Orono came out aggressive and built an early lead of 18-9 with balanced scoring from Graham Beltrand, Connor Chappell, Jake Farrell Nicholas Byrnes, Sebastian Loder and Andy Mandel. They continued focusing on the fundamentals and went into the locker room leading 33-16. The second half continued with Orono dominating on offense and rebounding as there was additional scoring from Jack Patterson, Grant Gunderson, Nick Hartmann, Sander Weninger and Mason Torve. Chappell led all scorers with 25 points and Orono cruised to a 70-32 win.
“This was a really good team win for us as our defense was outstanding, holding them to 32 points,” Coach Wohler commented.
The final game of the tournament was against Grand Rapids. Orono started the scoring on a 3-pointer by Connor Chappell and a two point shot by Nicholas Byrnes. Orono built the lead to 13-9 before Grand Rapids big man started taking over his team who finished the day with 31 points. Orono had additional scoring from Farrell, Mandel, and Gunderson and ended the first half down 24-28. The second half continued a back and forth, but Grand Rapids with their big man started to build a bigger lead. Orono had additional scoring from Beltrand and Loder, but finished the game losing 50-64.
“I thought we played well but, couldn’t find a way to stop their big guy who controlled the game in the second half,” Coach Wohler said.
The New Year started with a game against Blake on their home court, Jan. 4. Orono scored a quick seven points on a 3-pointer from Graham Beltrand followed by a two point shot form Jack Patterson and two free throws from Connor Chappell. Early in the first half the scored was tied 17-17 with additional scoring from Chappell, Sebastian Loder and Andy Mandel. The two teams battled throughout the first half and went into the locker room with Orono trailing 34-39. Blake was a smaller team but, they were quick with their passing and 3-point shooting. They quickly built on their lead in the second half with a 3-point baskets and lead by 14 in the early stages. Orono struggled with scoring from the field and Blake continued their 3-point shooting, as they finished the game hitting 50 percent of their 3-pointers. Coach Wohler stated that this was disappointing loss.
“We did not play with and energy or urgency. We have to learn to overcome adversity and play through those moments,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.