The Orono girls basketball team had four games in five days the week of Feb. 13. The final game versus Waconia was a celebration of Senior Night.
Park Center traveled to Orono on Monday, Feb. 13. Coming in with three wins on the season, the Pirates were not expected to pose much of a threat to the Spartans. However, the post play of the Pirates was effective against the Spartan defense combined with poor shooting by the Spartans in the first half led to a halftime deficit of 30-27. Coming out in the second half, Orono got on track and built a double-digit lead by 10 minutes remaining. Shooting a scorching 75 percent for the half, the Spartans won the game 69-58.
Orono was led by Lauren Knudson with 22 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Mya Moore added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Kayla Kallenbach flirted with a double double at 10 points, 9 rebounds. Pressley Watkins added 12 points on the night.
On Tuesday night, the Spartans traveled to New Prague High School for the second conference meeting of the season. New Prague entered the game with a 11-10 record, 2-8 in conference play. The Spartans were also 11-10, but 5-5 in conference play. The Spartans started off hot behind seven quick points from Mya Moore. Aggressive offensively all night, Moore attacked the basket with ease against the Trojans defense going 8-9 in layups for the game. The Spartan defense forced 21 turnovers during the game. The Spartans were efficient in capitalizing on those turnovers scoring 23 points and shooting over 40% from the floor. The Spartans had a double digit lead at half and eventually won the game 65-49.
Mya Moore with 21 points. Kayla Kallenbach added 17. Lauren Knudson had 14 points and 3 assists. Evie Kompelien led the Spartans with 4 assists.
The most exciting game of the week took place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 versus potential section opponent, Holy Angels. Holy Angels was ranked No. 7 in 3A with a record of 17-5. Known for their aggressive defense and full court press, Holy Angels put pressure on the Spartans to execute the length of the court for the full game.
Orono started the game shooting as well as they possibly could. Building a 17-2 lead behind the excellent ball movement and three-point shooting of Mya Moore, Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson forced Holy Angels into a timeout with 13:45 on the clock. The Stars finally got their feet under them and started seeing the ball go through the basket. At the 10 minute mark, the Stars were on a 15-5 run cutting the Spartan lead to five. It was then that guard Lauren Knudson went down with an injured ankle, exiting the game for good.
The Spartans responded well with a shortened rotation, moving the ball, to maintain their lead until Holy Angels finally tied the game at 31 with 4:44 to go. Behind the strong play of Jenna Buer and Ella Pritchard, the Stars got up 37-33 with 2:40 to go. The Spartans responded with strong play by Pressley Watkins contributing seven points at the end of the half. Along with a couple of free throws by Mya Moore and a buzzer beating three by Kayla Kallenbach put the Spartans into the half with a 47-45 lead.
The Stars kept a two-point lead for the first six minutes of the second half. Mya Moore’s basket at 12:20 tied the game at 53. A 10-0 run for the Stars, they opened up a 63-53 lead at the 10:34 mark forcing the Spartans into a timeout. It was a break the Orono players needed to regroup and get back into the game. Led by Kayla Kallenbach’s eight points, Orono came roaring back with their own 13-2 run, leading 66-65 with 5:37 left.
Trading the lead, Kallenbach hit two consecutive three’s to lead 76-72 with 2:05 remaining. Baskets by Jenna Buer and Ella Pritchard for the Stars and Pressley Watkin’s two free throws with 56.8 seconds remaining had the Spartans in the lead 78-76. But Holy Angels full court press created chaos for the Spartans. A turnover on the inbounds led to an easy score by the Stars to tie the game. On the next play, Orono turned it over again with Jenna Buer attacking the basket, getting fouled. Buer made both free throws to lead 80-78 with 36.5 seconds on the clock. Following an Orono timeout, the Spartans were able to execute in the half court with Mya Moore scoring on a nice drive with 18 seconds remaining to tie the game at 80. Neither team was able to score in the waning seconds so we were headed to overtime.
In the four minute overtime period, Kaylee Karon converted a big three for the Stars to put them up 83-81 after Evie Kompelien went 1-2 from the line. Pressley Watkins stole the ball with 1:26 and Moore was fouled making 1-2. Down 83-82, the Spartans were aggressive defensively, with fouls to give, but eventually had to foul the Stars. Kiera O-Rourke hit two free throws to go up 85-82 with 38 seconds left. Unable to convert on either end, Orono had the ball with 10 seconds left. Running a nice screen and flare play out of a timeout, Moore’s shot just bounced off the rim.
It was a remarkable effort by the Orono team. Shooting 45 percent on the game, with 24 assists on 28 makes, the effort on both sides of the ball was evident on the faces of the Spartans. A well played game, Holy Angel’s aggressive press forced 17 turnovers resulting in 25 points that would be the deciding factor on this night. Every member of the Orono rotation played a critical role in this event. Mya Moore played very well with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists as did Kayla Kallenbachl with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists. Pressley Watkins made her mark on both ends with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a big steal at the end of the game. Evie Kompelien added 4 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Maggie Lundell was a force under the basket with 6 points, 9 rebounds. Estelle Atkinson and Rae Pearce contributed important minutes combining for 5 rebounds and great effort on both ends of the floor.
The final of four games for the week, Orono hosted Waconia High School on Friday, Feb. 17 w,hich highlighted Senior Night for co-captains Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson. Although Knudson remained out with a sprained ankle, it was an opportunity to celebrate these two young women’s impact on Orono basketball over the past four years. Four year varsity basketball players, leaders of the program through academics, athletics and advocacy throughout their tenure, mentors to the youth, all-conference and all-state awards, their achievements and contributions leading a young team have been substantial.
The game was not expected to be close but ended up being highly entertaining. Neither team was able to score efficiently in the first half with the team combining for 16 turnovers. Orono was unusually poor from the three-point line shooting 0-12 in the first half leading to a low scoring affair, allowing Waconia to lead 23-20 at halftime.
Coming back to form, Mya Moore started the scoring for the Spartans in the second half with consecutive three-point baskets to lead 26-23. Unable to maintain and extend any lead, the game was tied at 31 with 12:30 remaining. A 7-0 run by Lundell, Kompelien and Moore gave Orono its biggest lead of the game at 38-31 and it seemed the Spartans would finally break out. But it was not to be. Waconia went on a 10-0 run to lead 41-38 with 7:36 left. A three by Kallenbach tied the game, the trading of baskets kept the score tied at 49 with 3:42 to go. Two free throws and a basket by Waconia put them in the lead 53-49 at the 1:54 mark. Two free throws and a three-point play by Kallenbach gave Orono back the lead with 46 seconds remaining. An offensive rebound and putback by Gabrielle Lauwagie put the Wildcats up by one with 21.7 seconds left. Orono was forced to foul. Waconia’s miss on the front end of a bonus free throw gave Orono another opportunity. A timely rebound by Pressley Watkins, pushing the ball upcourt, Watkins hit Mya Moore around the three-point line on a full sprint. Moore attacked the basket, converting the layup through contact for the lead and winning basket. Orono eventually won the game 57-55.
Mya Moore led the Spartans with 25 points. Maggie Lundell had a game high 14 rebounds.
