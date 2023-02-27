Orono girls hoops.jpg

Orono girls basketballcaptains Kayla Kallenbach, Lauren Knudson with Coach Chris Bjorgaard. (Submitted photo)

The Orono girls basketball team had four games in five days the week of Feb. 13. The final game versus Waconia was a celebration of Senior Night.

Park Center traveled to Orono on Monday, Feb. 13. Coming in with three wins on the season, the Pirates were not expected to pose much of a threat to the Spartans. However, the post play of the Pirates was effective against the Spartan defense combined with poor shooting by the Spartans in the first half led to a halftime deficit of 30-27. Coming out in the second half, Orono got on track and built a double-digit lead by 10 minutes remaining. Shooting a scorching 75 percent for the half, the Spartans won the game 69-58.

