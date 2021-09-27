The Orono boys soccer team kicked off a busy week by winning three games to stay undefeated on the season.
The week started with a 6-0 victory against Bloomington Jefferson on Thrusday, Sept. 9.
Orono got off to a quick start, when in the third minute, senior Brody Cook, served a low hard ball from the corner to Franklin Schwendimann, who shot and scored from 15 yards out.
Orono continued to dominate early, with scoring chances by both Andy Dewitt and Cook. In the 11th minute, Dewitt made it a 2-0 game by tapping the ball in past the Jefferson keeper.
Orono’s offense stayed focused, resulting in a beautiful play from Schwendimann to Dewitt to Cook, but the shot was saved by the Jefferson goalie. Senior Cal Ehlen also had a scoring opportunity on a header from a Schwendimann free kick, but the keeper again came up with the save.
Senior Chase Ericksson, was subbed in for the Spartans at forward and made quick work with a shot on net that rebounded to newcomer, junior Jaro Doise, who put the ball in the back of the net, giving Orono a commanding 3-0 lead.
In the 33rd minute, an unfortunate red card was issued to a Bloomington Jefferson player in the box. The penalty was taken by Dewitt, who scored in the upper left corner, making it 4-0 Spartans at the half.
The second half had no less action from both strong Orono offense and defense. In the middle of the second half, a chip from midfielder Dewitt to Cook, who quickly found Halloff in the box, resulted in a tap in goal for a 5-0 lead. Senior Jack Tanner, playing solid defense, stopped a promising long ball by Jefferson.
In the 24th minute of the second half, Orono sealed the deal, when Ehlen scored a header from a handspring throw-in by Halloff. The Spartans won 6-0, making them 4-0 on the season.
Orono kicked off their second game of the week against Southwest Christian on a beautiful Saturday, Sept. 11, at Pesonen Field.
It was clear the game was going to be a battle from the start. Both teams came out moving the ball well and playing a physical game. There were multiple scoring opportunities for both teams, but solid defense and goalkeeping by both Orono’s keeper senior Peter Nicklow and Southwest Christian’s keeper, resulted in a 0-0 score at halftime.
Midway through the second half, junior Franklin Shwendimann, took a free kick outside the box and found Brody Cook, who flicked the ball to Aiden Ecker for a tap in at the goal line, putting Orono up 1-0.
A pesky Southwest Christian team continued to wreak havoc in Orono’s defensive end, but smart defense by Cal Ehlen, Sebastian Loder, Jack Tanner and Avery Anderson, kept Orono on top. The final whistle ended the game in Orono’s favor, continuing Orono’s winning streak for a 5-0 record on the season.
The Spartans faced St. Cloud Cathedral for their third game of the week last Monday night, Sept. 13. After some chances by both teams, Andy Dewitt scored from a textbook assist by Brody Cook in the 13th minute, putting the Spartans up 1-0. Orono continued to dominate play with multiple scoring opportunities, but ended the first half with a narrow 1-0 lead.
With the second half underway, Ben Halloff scored on a Cook through ball, making it 2-0 Spartans in the fourth minute of the half.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Loder and Jack Tanner continued to hold off quick SCC wingers. After a 30 minute weather delay, Orono wasted no time getting back to work, as a tenacious Cook found Matias Maule, who placed the ball in the bottom right corner, making it a 3-0 game. Minutes later, senior Joseph Kropinak chest trapped a ball from a Franklin Schwendimann free kick and fired it into the back of the net for his first varsity goal.
The Spartans led by a score of 4-0 with 10 minutes left in the game, where the score stayed until the final whistle.
SCC had few scoring opportunities against an experienced Orono team who ended a three game week with a 5-0 record on the season.
After dominating play this week, Orono head coach Derek Engler commented, ”You can already see the experience of these seniors paying off. We are playing very good soccer right now because of the experience and familiarity these boys have with one another and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
Orono’s JV, B and C teams are also having great success this season with a number of dominating wins and only one loss amongst the three teams.
